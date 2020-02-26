|
|
Mary Lou Moritz
Mansfield - Mary Lou Moritz of Mansfield, passed away Tuesday, February 25, 2020, at the age of 94. She was born May 19, 1925, in Mansfield, Ohio, to the late Joseph H. and Emma (Young) Seibert.
She graduated from St. Peter's Catholic High School and received her Bachelor degree in Sociology from the College of St. Francis in Joliet, Illinois. Prior to her marriage to Peter Moritz, she worked in the field of Sociology for several years. She then began her favorite career as a homemaker, loving wife and devoted mother. Mary Lou was energetic, compassionate, humorous, and had a zest for life. She raised a large family that included triplets in a busy and happy home. Mary Lou was a great cook and her family was always eager to sit at the table and enjoy a wonderful meal. Sunday meals were a weekly special tradition. Mary Lou was very proud of her husband, who along with his brother, Martin and father, Frank, began Moritz Concrete and grew it into a thriving business still owned and operated by the family today. She enjoyed painting and knitting. She had an artistic flair and created many treasured keepsakes for family and friends.
Mary Lou was a devoted and faithful lifetime member of St. Peter's Catholic Church. She was involved in various ministries over the years but her most favorite was supporting the underprivileged. She was generous with her time as well as her talents and volunteered at the Rehab Center for many years. She had a green thumb, as evidenced by the beautiful gardens at her home. A social butterfly, Mary Lou enjoyed entertaining, golfing, boating and playing Bridge with her friends. She made many friends in her travels all over the world and absolutely loved visiting new places. She was a member of many organizations including: Notre Dame University Club,Westbrook Country Club, her Bridge club, Sons of Herman, and Mansfield Liederkranz.
She is survived by her children, Mary Moritz (Dr. David Blende) of San Francisco, CA, Susan Moritz of Sausalito, CA, Pete (Melissa) Moritz and Robert (Judy) Moritz, both of Mansfield, Barbara (Dr. Bruce Marcucci) Moritz of San Francisco, CA, Thomas (Therese) Moritz of Medina, and John Moritz (Kelly Dowdy) of Los Angeles, CA; twelve grandchildren, Pete (Goldie) Moritz, Adam (Eryn) Moritz, Derek (Kayla) Moritz, Amanda Moritz, Dawn (David) Ulm, Dr. Nichole Allen, Dr. Whitney (Paul) Heiken, Aubrey Dietzel, Anatoliy Dietzel, Casey Wechter, Dr. Leila Marcucci, and Jason Marcucci; twelve great-grandchildren, McCoy, Vivien, Margot, Campbell, Killian, Timothy, Kieran, Isla, Holden, Luca, Anna, and Ellie; a brother, Colonel Richard (Lynn) Seibert of Lexington; a sister, Betty Swords of New Brighton, MN; a sister-in-law, Anne Seibert of FL; numerous nieces and nephews; and many dear family members. Mary Lou was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Peter F. Moritz Sr.; parents; brother, Dr. Joseph Seibert; and brother-in-law, Richard Swords.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be recited on Friday, February 28, 2020, at 10:00 a.m. in St. Peter's Catholic Church, 104 W. First St., Mansfield with Father Austin Ammanniti presiding. She will be laid to rest in Mansfield Catholic Cemetery following the mass. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Peter's Catholic Church or the . The Ontario Home of Wappner Funeral Directors is privileged to serve the family.
Published in the News Journal from Feb. 26 to Feb. 27, 2020