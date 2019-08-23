|
Mary Lou (Livingston) Stairs
Shelby - Mary Lou (Livingston) Stairs, 83, of Shelby, died Thursday, August 22, 2019.
Throughout her life, Mary Lou taught piano and organ lessons and played for the church each Sunday. Mary Lou was a member of the Shelby High School Class of 1954. She was a talented pianist who taught lessons and played faithfully at church.
Survivors include 2 children: Michele (William) Vrabel and Daniel Stairs (Lynn Witherup) both of Shelby; 6 grandchildren: Eric Vrabel, Elizabeth Vrabel, Michael (Ashley) Vrabel, Christopher (Afina) Stairs, Kevin Stairs (Ami Ramsdell), Cassandra Stairs (Chris Dever); 9 great grandchildren and 3 step great grandchildren; a sister: Kay Newmeyer of Shelby; and a brother: Dr. David (Betty) Livingston of Norwalk. She was preceded in death by her parents: O. Hubert and Vivian Lucille (Rumph) Livingston; her husband of 60 years: Jerry C. Stairs; a son: Stephen Paul Stairs; a sister: Shirley Ann Livingston; and a granddaughter-in-law: Courtney Stairs.
Family and friends are welcome on Sunday, August 25, 2019 from 2-4 pm at the Penwell Turner Funeral Home, 168 West Main Street, Shelby, where funeral services will be held on Monday, August 26, 2019 at 10:30 am. Pastor Nate Hultz of Avenue Church, Ontario, will officiate the services and burial will follow in Crawford County Memory Gardens. Memorial contributions may be made to Shelby Helpline Ministries.
Published in the News Journal on Aug. 23, 2019