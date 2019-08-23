Services
Penwell Turner Funeral Home
168 W Main St
Shelby, OH 44875
(419) 342-2551
Visitation
Sunday, Aug. 25, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Penwell Turner Funeral Home
168 W Main St
Shelby, OH 44875
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Aug. 26, 2019
10:30 AM
Penwell Turner Funeral Home
168 W Main St
Shelby, OH 44875
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Stairs
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Lou (Livingston) Stairs

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mary Lou (Livingston) Stairs Obituary
Mary Lou (Livingston) Stairs

Shelby - Mary Lou (Livingston) Stairs, 83, of Shelby, died Thursday, August 22, 2019.

Throughout her life, Mary Lou taught piano and organ lessons and played for the church each Sunday. Mary Lou was a member of the Shelby High School Class of 1954. She was a talented pianist who taught lessons and played faithfully at church.

Survivors include 2 children: Michele (William) Vrabel and Daniel Stairs (Lynn Witherup) both of Shelby; 6 grandchildren: Eric Vrabel, Elizabeth Vrabel, Michael (Ashley) Vrabel, Christopher (Afina) Stairs, Kevin Stairs (Ami Ramsdell), Cassandra Stairs (Chris Dever); 9 great grandchildren and 3 step great grandchildren; a sister: Kay Newmeyer of Shelby; and a brother: Dr. David (Betty) Livingston of Norwalk. She was preceded in death by her parents: O. Hubert and Vivian Lucille (Rumph) Livingston; her husband of 60 years: Jerry C. Stairs; a son: Stephen Paul Stairs; a sister: Shirley Ann Livingston; and a granddaughter-in-law: Courtney Stairs.

Family and friends are welcome on Sunday, August 25, 2019 from 2-4 pm at the Penwell Turner Funeral Home, 168 West Main Street, Shelby, where funeral services will be held on Monday, August 26, 2019 at 10:30 am. Pastor Nate Hultz of Avenue Church, Ontario, will officiate the services and burial will follow in Crawford County Memory Gardens. Memorial contributions may be made to Shelby Helpline Ministries.

To view a complete obituary, please visit: www.PenwellTurner.com
Published in the News Journal on Aug. 23, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mary's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now