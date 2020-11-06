Mary Lou VerBurg
Willard - Mary Lou VerBurg (89) of Willard passed Saturday, October 31, 2020 at Stein Hospice, Sandusky. She was born on May 20, 1931 in Norwalk to the late Melvin and Florence (Cummings) Koch. Mary Lou enjoyed spending time with her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren, as well as western square dancing with her husband and sewing. She retired from Color Center in Willard.
Mary Lou is survived by daughters: Donna (Stu) Young, Jeannette (Tom) Hicks, all of Norwalk, Nancy (Bill) Jester of Willard; sons: Perry (Lisa) VerBurg and Kevin (Mary) VerBurg all of Willard, daughter-in-law: Linda (Clarence) Fackler of Shelby; grandchildren: Chris (Christina) VerBurg, Bryan (Jenny) VerBurg, Aaron Gregory, all of Shiloh, Jennifer Young of Columbus, Jonathon (Lori) Young of Chandler, Arizona, Charles Hillman of Norwalk, Scott (Vicki) Hillman of Huron, Garrett (Cady) VerBurg of Willard; 11 great grandchildren, one great great grandson; sister-in-law: Mary Lou Koch; siblings: Phyllis Taylor, Doug (Rochelle) Koch and Larry (Diane) Koch, all of Norwalk, Bev (Len) Kubitz of Bellevue and numerous nieces and nephews.
Mary Lou is preceded in death by her husband, Howard in 2014 whom she married September 3, 1949, son: Howard Vaughn, brothers: Albert and Robert Koch, sister-in-law: Marjorie Spaide.
A public visitation will be held on Wednesday, November 11, 2020 from 4 to 7 p.m. and Thursday, November 12, 2020 from 10 a.m. until the time of a private family service at 11 a.m. at the Eastman Funeral Home, 49 West Main Street, Greenwich, OH. All attendees are asked to wear a mask and practice all social distancing and mass gathering guidelines. Burial will be at Edwards Grove Cemetery, Greenwich. Memorial donations may be directed to Stein Hospice, Willard Fire Department and American Diabetes Association
