Mary Lou Yeager
1930 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Mary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mary Lou Yeager

Mansfield - God welcomed an angel, Mary Lou Yeager, into heaven on Thursday, June 18, 2020 from Crystal Care of Mansfield.

Mary was born on September 30, 1930 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. She was the daughter of Michael Miller and Esther Snyder. Mary was the best mom and grandmother, and was dearly loved. She loved to gamble and to play bingo. Mary enjoyed writing poems, crocheting and made many quilts in her life. She was a member of St. Mary's Catholic Church.

Mary leaves behind her much loved children, Judith Simon, Jane (Al) French, Harold (Robin) Yeager Jr., and Randy Yeager; her very adored grandchildren, Trisha (Bob) Tschantz, Jody (Josh) Alexander, Bob Simon (Diane McJunkin), Kim (Sam) Stark, Scott (Karen) Morris, Amy French, Aaron (Kyah) Yeager, Chris (Miranda Tanner) Yeager, Matt Yeager, and Zane Lindsey; twelve great-grandchildren; and fifteen great-great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Harold Carl Yeager Sr.; her daughter, Linda Morris; son-in-law, Gary Simon; and her great-grandmother, Marie Schneider.

Mary's family will receive friends from 4:00-6:00 pm on Wednesday, June 24, 2020 at the Diamond Street Home of Wappner Funeral Directors, 98 S. Diamond Street. The funeral service will be held at 11:00 am on Thursday, June 25, 2020 at the funeral home. Mary will be laid to rest at Mansfield Catholic Cemetery. Please consider making a memorial contribution in honor of Mary to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place Memphis, TN 38105.

Thanks to all of the staff at Crystal Care of Mansfield for loving her and taking care of her all of these years.

Words of comfort may be expressed to the family at www.wappner.com






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in News Journal from Jun. 19 to Jun. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
24
Visitation
04:00 - 06:00 PM
Wappner Funeral Directors & Crematory
Send Flowers
JUN
25
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Wappner Funeral Directors & Crematory
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Wappner Funeral Directors & Crematory
98 S Diamond St
Mansfield, OH 44902
(419) 522-5211
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved