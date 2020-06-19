Mary Lou Yeager
Mansfield - God welcomed an angel, Mary Lou Yeager, into heaven on Thursday, June 18, 2020 from Crystal Care of Mansfield.
Mary was born on September 30, 1930 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. She was the daughter of Michael Miller and Esther Snyder. Mary was the best mom and grandmother, and was dearly loved. She loved to gamble and to play bingo. Mary enjoyed writing poems, crocheting and made many quilts in her life. She was a member of St. Mary's Catholic Church.
Mary leaves behind her much loved children, Judith Simon, Jane (Al) French, Harold (Robin) Yeager Jr., and Randy Yeager; her very adored grandchildren, Trisha (Bob) Tschantz, Jody (Josh) Alexander, Bob Simon (Diane McJunkin), Kim (Sam) Stark, Scott (Karen) Morris, Amy French, Aaron (Kyah) Yeager, Chris (Miranda Tanner) Yeager, Matt Yeager, and Zane Lindsey; twelve great-grandchildren; and fifteen great-great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Harold Carl Yeager Sr.; her daughter, Linda Morris; son-in-law, Gary Simon; and her great-grandmother, Marie Schneider.
Mary's family will receive friends from 4:00-6:00 pm on Wednesday, June 24, 2020 at the Diamond Street Home of Wappner Funeral Directors, 98 S. Diamond Street. The funeral service will be held at 11:00 am on Thursday, June 25, 2020 at the funeral home. Mary will be laid to rest at Mansfield Catholic Cemetery. Please consider making a memorial contribution in honor of Mary to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place Memphis, TN 38105.
Thanks to all of the staff at Crystal Care of Mansfield for loving her and taking care of her all of these years.
Words of comfort may be expressed to the family at www.wappner.com
Published in News Journal from Jun. 19 to Jun. 22, 2020.