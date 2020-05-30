Mary Louise Finley
1950 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Mary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mary Louise Finley

Mansfield - Mary Louise Finley, 70, of Mansfield, passed away Friday, May 22, 2020, at her home. She was born March 5, 1950, in Barnesboro, Pennsylvania, to the late John William Stoltz and Mary Martha (Korman) McKinley.

She had worked at Therm-O-Disc and Scotty's for several years and retired from High Point. She was a life member of V.F.W. Post #3494 and Amvets Post #26, and member of the Fraternal Order of the Eagles Aeries #336. Mary's biggest enjoyment in life came through being in the company of her granddaughters and great-granddaughter. She enjoyed crafts and was a Pittsburgh Steeler fan.

She is survived by a daughter, Denise Reddy (Michael Jacobs) of Mansfield; two grandchildren, Lacey Hatfield and Whitney Hatfield, both of Mansfield; a great-granddaughter, Elliana Ringo; four siblings, Diana (Kenneth) Whetstone of FL, John (Cindy) Purvis of Erie, PA, Judy Goldsmith of Mansfield and David T. Stoltz of GA; and numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother, Bill Stoltz.

The family will receive friends from 2:00-4:00 p.m. on Friday, June 5, 2020, at the Diamond Street Home of Wappner Funeral Directors, 98 S. Diamond St., Mansfield. A memorial service will follow at 4:00 p.m. Memorial contributions may be made to the Humane Society of Richland County.

Words of comfort may be expressed to the family at www.wappner.com






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in News Journal from May 30 to May 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
5
Visitation
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Wappner Funeral Directors & Crematory
Send Flowers
JUN
5
Memorial service
04:00 PM
Wappner Funeral Directors & Crematory
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Wappner Funeral Directors & Crematory
98 S Diamond St
Mansfield, OH 44902
(419) 522-5211
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved