Mary Louise Finley
Mansfield - Mary Louise Finley, 70, of Mansfield, passed away Friday, May 22, 2020, at her home. She was born March 5, 1950, in Barnesboro, Pennsylvania, to the late John William Stoltz and Mary Martha (Korman) McKinley.
She had worked at Therm-O-Disc and Scotty's for several years and retired from High Point. She was a life member of V.F.W. Post #3494 and Amvets Post #26, and member of the Fraternal Order of the Eagles Aeries #336. Mary's biggest enjoyment in life came through being in the company of her granddaughters and great-granddaughter. She enjoyed crafts and was a Pittsburgh Steeler fan.
She is survived by a daughter, Denise Reddy (Michael Jacobs) of Mansfield; two grandchildren, Lacey Hatfield and Whitney Hatfield, both of Mansfield; a great-granddaughter, Elliana Ringo; four siblings, Diana (Kenneth) Whetstone of FL, John (Cindy) Purvis of Erie, PA, Judy Goldsmith of Mansfield and David T. Stoltz of GA; and numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother, Bill Stoltz.
The family will receive friends from 2:00-4:00 p.m. on Friday, June 5, 2020, at the Diamond Street Home of Wappner Funeral Directors, 98 S. Diamond St., Mansfield. A memorial service will follow at 4:00 p.m. Memorial contributions may be made to the Humane Society of Richland County.
Published in News Journal from May 30 to May 31, 2020.