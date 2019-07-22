Mary M. Javens



Mansfield - Mary M. Javens, age 73, of Mansfield passed away Saturday morning, July 20, 2019 in her home.



She was born May 25, 1946 in Columbus, Ohio to Curtis and Helen (Johnson) Boggs.



Mary worked a number of jobs, but her full time occupation was caring for her family.



Known as Mama Hen to the SOC biker club and to just about everyone, she enjoyed reading and playing computer games. Though she could be stubborn and ornery, everyone knew the "queen bee" loved her children and grandchildren.



Surviving are her children John Javens, Jr., of Mansfield, Dwayne Javens, Sr. of Mansfield, Terry (Julia) Javens of Newark, Helen (Eric) Morgan of Newport, NC, Harold Javens of Mansfield, and a grandson whom she raised John Paul (Cherish) Javens of Mansfeild; 12 additional grandchildren Junior Javens, Heather Spaulding, Kenneth Javens, Nichole Elliot, Christine Javens, Mila Javens, Jay Morgan, Derrick Morgan, Sonya Javens, Madison Javens, Kimberly Javens, and Eric Javens; 15 great grandchildren, and extended family.



She was preceded in death by her former husband John Javens, and siblings Kenneth Johnson and Lenny Boggs.



The family will receive friends Thursday, July 25, 2019 from 3-4 pm in the Marion Avenue Snyder Funeral Home where the service will follow at 4 pm.



Published in the News Journal on July 22, 2019