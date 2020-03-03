Services
Wappner Funeral Directors & Crematory
100 S Lexington-Springmill Rd
Ontario, OH 44906
(419) 529-2323
Visitation
Thursday, Mar. 5, 2020
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Wappner Funeral Directors & Crematory
100 S Lexington-Springmill Rd
Ontario, OH 44906
Service
Thursday, Mar. 5, 2020
2:00 PM
Wappner Funeral Directors & Crematory
100 S Lexington-Springmill Rd
Ontario, OH 44906
Mary Margaret Hallabrin


1921 - 2020
Mary Margaret Hallabrin Obituary
Mary Margaret Hallabrin

Mansfield - Mary Margaret Hallabrin, 98, of Mansfield, passed away at The Waterford on Monday, March 2, 2020. Mary was born on March 29, 1921 in Columbus, Ohio. She was the daughter of Walter McDivitt and Laura (Emerick) Taylor. Mary was a member of St. Matthew Lutheran Church, Mansfield Liederkranz, and AARP.

Mary was survived by numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, John David Hallabrin; her son, John David Hallabrin Jr.; her daughter, Sharon Ann Hallabrin; and her brother, Robert Taylor Powell.

Family and friends may visit on Thursday, March 5, 2020 from 1:00-2:00 pm at the Ontario Home of Wappner Funeral Directors, 100 S. Lexington Springmill Road. Services will follow immediately at 2:00 pm with Pastor Matthew Pond officiating. Mary will be laid to rest at Mansfield Memorial Park.

Words of comfort may be expressed to the family at www.wappner.com
Published in the News Journal from Mar. 3 to Mar. 4, 2020
