Bellville - Mary Margaret Linton Layer Meese passed away Sunday March 10, 2019 at OhioHealth Mansfield Hospital. The daughter of George and Hazel (Hempfield) Linton she was born October 12, 1928 in Lexington. She graduated from Bellville High School in 1946. Mary worked at Hursh Drug in Bellville her senior year and a few months after marriage.



She married Robert Layer on March 9, 1947 in Washington D.C. From this marriage Mary and Bob had two daughters, Belinda "Linda" Layer Stoffer and Winnie Layer Barnett. Bob died on June 23, 1986.



In 1955 she was asked to return to work at Hursh Drug as a pharmacy tech, retiring in 1989.



Mary married Joseph Meese on February 17, 1990 and he died less than seven years later on January 20, 1997. She spent most of her years living in Bellville except for two preschool years in Killbuck, Ohio and one year in Washington D.C.



She was a member of St. Paul Lutheran Church in Bellville. Mary volunteered for the Ohio Genealogical Society for many years and with two husbands, was a part of numerous western square dance groups.



Survivors: daughters Linda (Doug) Stoffer of Shiloh and Winnie (George) Barnett of Butler; grandchildren Scott Stoffer, Debbie Rumery, Chris Stoffer, Jason (Teresa) Barnett, and Brandy (Jared) Freitag; great grandchildren Preston Rumery, Chandler Barnett, Caden Freitag, Peyton Freitag and Addalynn Freitag; step-daughter Janet Morris of Virginia and step son-in-law Larry Foster of Cincinnati; brother and sister-in-law Wallace (Kay) Linton of Arizona as well as many caring nieces and nephews.



In addition to her husbands and parents, she was preceded in death by her brother Kenneth (Joan) Linton, sister Margery (Lowell) Gottfried, and step daughter Jeanne Foster.



Mary's family will receive friends Thursday evening March 14, 2019 from 4-7pm in the Bellville Snyder Funeral Home where funeral services will begin Friday at 11 am. The Rev. Daniel Cammarn will officiate and burial will follow in Bellville Cemetery.



In lieu of flowers memorial contributions to the Bellville/Jefferson Township Rescue Squad may be made through the funeral home.



Published in the News Journal on Mar. 13, 2019