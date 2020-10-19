Mary Marie Strauch
Mansfield - Mary Marie Strauch, age 91, of Mansfield, passed away Saturday morning, October 17, 2020, at Lexington Court Care Center. She was born June 24, 1929, in Mansfield, Ohio, one of five children of the late Peter and Saja (Milanovic) Petrovic.
She enjoyed working and was the owner and operator of Park Avenue Car Wash for 46 years. Mary had beautiful flower gardens and enjoyed tending to them with the greatest of care. Known for baking skills, everyone wanted one of Mary's delicious pies. She was very friendly and loved talking to people and getting to know them.
Mary is survived by a son, Larry Strauch (Tonya Miller) of Lexington; a daughter, Linda Strauch of Westerville; and several nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Calvin Strauch, and four siblings, Stella LaRue, Mike Petrovic, Mildred Petrovic and George Petrovic.
The family will receive friends from 10:00-11:00 a.m. Thursday, October 22, 2020, at the Ontario Home of Wappner Funeral Directors, 100 S. Lexington-Springmill Rd. The funeral service conducted by Rev. Michael Stine will follow at 11:00 a.m. She will be laid to rest beside her husband in Mansfield Memorial Park.
