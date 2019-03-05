|
Mary Metzger
Shelby - Mary E. Metzger, age 90, died Sunday morning, March 3, 2019 at Ohio Health Shelby Hospital.
Born March 28, 1928 to Urban and Hattie (Stephan) Yetzer, she has been a lifelong Shelby resident. Mary was a 1946 graduate of Shelby Senior High School, and a member of the Daughters of Isabella. She enjoyed reading, sewing and spending time with her loving family.
Mary is survived by her daughters Marcia (Doug) Siesel of Troy, MI, Ann (John) Akers of Mansfield; two grandchildren, Kevin and Lindsay Siesel of Troy, MI; six siblings, , Marge (Dick) Riley of Atlanta, GA, Tom Yetzer of Shelby, Bob Yetzer of Mansfield, Richard (Joan) Yetzer of Shelby, and Jim (Betty) Yetzer of Shelby, two sister-in-laws Mary Yetzer of Shelby and Kathe Yetzer in Shelby.
In addition to her parents, Mary was preceded in death by her husband Raymond Metzger, son Christopher Metzger, two brothers Charles and Harold Yetzer; sister Pat Reese; two sister-in-laws Gloria Yetzer and Janet Yetzer.
Friends may call at Barkdull Funeral Home & Crematory on Wednesday, March 6, 2019 from 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM. A funeral mass will be held 10.30 AM Thursday at the Most Pure Heart of Mary Catholic Church. Father Chris Mileski will officiate with interment held in Most Pure Heart of Mary Catholic Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to The Most Pure Heart of Mary Catholic Church at 29 West St. Shelby, OH 44875.
Online condolences may be made at www.barkdulfuneralhome.com
Published in the News Journal on Mar. 5, 2019