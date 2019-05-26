Services
Wappner Funeral Directors & Crematory
98 S Diamond St
Mansfield, OH 44902
(419) 522-5211
Wednesday, May 29, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Wednesday, May 29, 2019
12:00 PM
Mary Petrovic
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Petrovic


1932 - 2019
Mary Petrovic Obituary
Mary Petrovic

Mansfield - Mildred Petrovic, 86, of Mansfield, passed away Friday, May 24, 2019 at OhioHealth Mansfield Hospital. Born October 22, 1932 in Mansfield, she was the youngest of five children born to Peter and Saja (Milianovic) Petrovic.

Mildred went to work for Essex right out of high school and was an active member of First Alliance Church for many years. She was very faithful in caring for those close to her and loved animals, especially her cats.

She is survived by a sister, Mary Strauch of Mansfield; nephews, Larry Strauch, Roger LaRue, Randy LaRue, George Petrovic and David Petrovic; and a niece, Linda Truex.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by three siblings.

A memorial service will be held at 12:00 p.m. Wednesday, May 29, 2019 at the Diamond Street Home of Wappner Funeral Directors, 98 South Diamond Street, Mansfield. Friends may call one hour prior to the service, from 11:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m., at the funeral home on Wednesday. Burial will be in Mansfield Cemetery.

Words of comfort may be expressed to the family at www.wappner.com
Published in the News Journal on May 26, 2019
