Mary R. Wendland, 88, of Mansfield, passed away at Arbors of Mifflin on Saturday, August 10, 2019. Mary was born on September 10, 1930 in Mansfield, Ohio. She was the daughter of John and Maude (Kelsey) Weuthrich.
During Mary's secretarial career, she was employed at Lumberman's Insurance, Mansfield Tire, Martin Steel, and Richland Bank from which she retired. She met her husband, Earl Wendland, at Mansfield Tire, and they married on November 6, 1954. The two celebrated 41 years together before his death in 1996. Mary had a friendly disposition and was always nice and pleasant with everyone she encountered in life. She found joy in laughter and had a delightful sense of humor. She always welcomed friends and family into her home and was a gracious hostess to them. This brought her great pleasure when others enjoyed her hospitality. Mary greatly enjoyed shopping and incorporated it into her volunteer experience at MedCentral Hospital Gift Shop where she volunteered many hours of her time. She enjoyed dining out with her family and grandchildren. Mary was a member of the Mansfield Tire Girls Club. She attended First English Lutheran Church for many years.
She is survived by her daughter, Barbara Wendland; her grandchildren, James and Sarah Mueller; her nieces, Mary Jane Getts and Marilou Brook; and a nephew, James R. (Beverly) Brook. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Earl Wendland; daughter and son-in-law, Cynthia and Fred Mueller; and her two sisters.
Friends and family may visit from 1:00-2:00 pm on Wednesday, August 14, 2019 at the Ontario Home of Wappner Funeral Directors, 100 S. Lexington Springmill Road. Services will follow at 2:00 pm with Rev. Marilou Brook officiating. Burial will follow at Mansfield Cemetery.
Words of comfort may be expressed to the family at www.wappner.com
Published in the News Journal on Aug. 13, 2019