Mary Sendelbach
Lexington - Mary Sendelbach, 86, of Lexington, Ohio, formerly of Plymouth, Ohio, passed away on Friday, February 14, 2020, at her daughter's home with whom she resided. She was born on January 29, 1934, in Pike County, Kentucky, to the late Jink and Cricket (Akers) Ray. Mary started her career at Dairy Cheer Restaurant in Pikeville, KY. She retired from Midwest Industries of Willard after more than 30 years. Mary loved tending to her garden, reading her bible, playing rook and working puzzles with family. She especially loved cookin' up biscuits and gravy whenever anyone came to visit. She was a woman of strong faith and attended Little Rebecca Old Regular Baptist Church in Plymouth. Mary was fortunate to spend time with her best friend and twin sister, Martha, but most of all, loved spending time with her children and grandchildren.
Mary is survived by 5 children, Dee (Ron) Viers of Lexington, Gary Bishop of Plymouth, Larry Bishop of Pikeville, KY, Janet (Vernon) Fernandes of Dayton, OH and W. Tracy (Barb) Patton of Carrollton, TX; step son, Donald (Jan) Baxter; numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren; and one brother, Paul Ray; nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Irvin Sendelbach, who passed away on March 3, 2017; former husbands, Billy Leroy Patton and Ezra Delmer Bishop; daughter, Debra Bishop; two brothers, Chester and Cecil Ray; and twin sister, Martha Hall.
Family and friends are invited to visit at the Secor Funeral Home, 202 West Maple Street, Willard, Ohio, 44890 from 11:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m. on Monday, March 2, 2020. Visitation will continue at the Little Rebecca Old Regular Baptist Church, 4982 Henry Road, Plymouth, Ohio, 44865, on Monday from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. with a church service to be held at 6:00 p.m. Mary's funeral service will be on Tuesday, March 3, 2020, at the church, at 11:00 a.m. with Elder Joe Gibson officiating. Burial will follow at Maple Grove Cemetery in New Haven, Ohio. Memorial contributions may be made to the Little Rebecca Old Regular Baptist Church or to the . Online condolences can be left for the family at www.secorfuneralhomes.com.
Published in the News Journal from Feb. 27 to Feb. 28, 2020