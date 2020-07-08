Mary Slabaugh

Mary was born in Mansfield, the eldest of 6 children of Rupert F. Cox and Minnie C. Cox, the youngest of which was Richard C. Cox, who, as a West Point Cadet, disappeared in 1950, and remains an unsolved FBI case today. She is survived by her twin sisters, Nancy C. Allen and Carolyn A. Colby. Her sister Emily Herrick and brother Rupert Cox have predeceased her.
She graduated from Mansfield Senior High School in 1933 and worked at the R.F. Cox Insurance Agency for 13 years (managing it during the war) until her marriage to John L. Catlett in January, 1946, who died a year later. In February, 1950 she married Paul E. Sturges, who died suddenly in May, 1962. In April, 1969 she married Watson E. Slabaugh, who passed away in August, 1991. She is survived by 5 sons, John N. Catlett, Paul S. (Sue) Sturges, Henry H. (Diana) Sturges, Rupert S. (Therese) Sturges, and Michael R. (Jaclyn) Sturges. She is also survived by one stepdaughter, Ann S. Harrell, who became a wonderful friend and lifelong traveling companion. One other stepdaughter, Priscilla S. Schultz, predeceased her. She is survived by 7 grandchildren, 5 great-grandchildren and 10 nephews and nieces.
She was the first president of Amvets Auxiliary, and a former member of the Women's Club, Delta Theta Tau sorority, Buckeye Garden Club, Westbrook Country Club and the Woodland Club. She was also a volunteer receptionist at the Rehab Center.
Mary spent the last 7 years of her life at Primrose Retirement Center and Kingston Nursing Home (Ashland), where she was always one of the most popular residents, enjoying most of the activities, especially the bingo games.
A public visitation will be held Saturday, August 1, 2020 from 1-4 p.m. in the Marion Avenue Snyder Funeral Home where a private memorial service will follow. A private burial will be held in Mansfield Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, per Mary's request, contributions may be made to Oak Hill Cottage or The United Way.
