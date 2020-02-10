|
|
Mary Terry
Warsaw, Indiana - Long-time Mansfield resident, Mary Eloise (Vanderbilt) Terry, age 90, stepped peacefully into heaven the evening of February 4th, 2020, from her home at Grace Village Retirement Community in Winona Lake, IN.
Mary was born the youngest of three children, to E. Lee & Louise (Witzky) Vanderbilt in Lexington, OH on May 16th, 1929. She was salutatorian of the Lexington High School class of 1947 and attended Kent State University where she received her teaching certificate in elementary education. While at Kent State a handsome young man named Donald Terry caught her eye, and the two were married April 29th, 1951.
Donald was drafted into the Army during the Korean War and Mary began teaching in Ravenna, OH. Following his tour in the Army, Donald and Mary moved to Lexington, OH and then to Ashland, as Donald finished his education at Ashland University. After the birth of their second child, the couple moved to Mansfield where Mary would raise her boys and occasionally substitute teach.
The most defining moment of Mary's life was coming to faith in Jesus Christ as a young girl. Settling into marriage and motherhood was a catalyst for a renewed faith, and as her children grew, she purposed to see that they too were exposed to the Gospel and raised in a Christian home. After her children were grown, she and Donald were active members of the Cornerstone Grace Brethren Church.
She is survived by her two sons and their wives: Jeffrey and Deidre of Fleming Island, FL; David and Denise of Warsaw, IN; grandchildren Brenna Louise McGovern, presently stationed in Rota, Spain with her husband Ryan; Samuel Eugene Terry, a junior at the University of North Florida; and, Daniel Lee Terry, a junior at Purdue University; and a great-granddaughter, Ainsley Belle McGovern, born July 10th, 2019.
Mary is reunited in death with her husband Donald, of 59 years (2010), granddaughter Emily Nicole Terry (1994), her sister Genevieve (Vanderbilt) Burgoon, her brother Robert Vanderbilt, and a multitude of family and friends.
Her family will receive friends from 4-7 pm Wednesday, February 12th at Snyder Funeral Home (2553 Lexington Ave, Mansfield, OH 44904) where a funeral service honoring her life will be held at 11:00 am Thursday, February 13th, officiated by Pastor Les Vnasdale. Burial will follow in Lexington Cemetery. Contributions to Grace Village or Cornerstone Grace Brethren Church may be brought or sent to the funeral home.
Snyder Funeral Homes is honored to serve Mary's family. Share a memory and watch her tribute video at SnyderFuneralHomes.com
Published in the News Journal on Feb. 10, 2020