MaryAlice Loesch
Mansfield - MaryAlice Loesch, of Mansfield, quietly went to be with her Lord on January 2, 2020, with family at her side.
MaryAlice was born in Mansfield, to Jack and Thelma Berger on June 5, 1928.
She graduated from Mansfield Senior High School in June of 1946. She went on to Bowling Green State University where she earned a Bachelor's degree in education in 1950. She was an active member in Alpha Xi Sorority at BG.
After college, MaryAlice taught high school in Hebron, Ohio. She married her childhood friend, turned sweetheart, George W. Loesch on June 5, 1951. She raised four sons and a foster daughter, Mary, and helped put her sweetheart through medical school and later, an OB-GYN residency. Once her children were in school, she began teaching again at Johnny Appleseed Junior High School in Mansfield where she taught freshman English for many years. Her teaching years were decades ago but MaryAlice would regularly run into past students who would remind her what a wonderful person and teacher she was for them.
Besides passion for family and teaching, MaryAlice had many interests in which she excelled. She loved growing and arranging flowers (the grandkids think peonies and zinnias were her favorite.) She pampered her dog, Tipper (really PAMPERED). She was an excellent athlete - dancing competitively with her brother, John, when they were young. She enjoyed tennis and especially golf where she won many awards over the years. MaryAlice got her pilot's license and enjoyed flying the family airplane with her husband. Because the pain of alcohol abuse touched her family, MaryAlice cofounded a local chapter of CACY (Community Action for Capable Youth) whose mission is to provide education to prevent substance abuse … and promote healthy community for all ages. CACY is still very active today. Because of her strong faith in Christ, MaryAlice was active in ministry through her life. She served on many ministry committees and boards and taught many classes through the years. Her currently church family is at Ontario Christian Fellowship in Ontario.
Her passion for life, friends, family and her Lord Jesus made her big to love, quick to smile and willing to weigh in on things she had an opinion about - which were most things (smile).
She is survived by her husband, Dr. George W. Loesch, sons Greg (Lynne) Loesch of Bellville, Rodger (Sue) Loesch of Mansfield, and Rodney (Lynn) Loesch of Easton, CT; a foster daughter Mary (Neil) Saunders of Carey, NC; grandchildren Daniel (Bri) Loesch, David Loesch, Lauren (Brandon) Schnittke, MiSun (Zach Bostick) Loesch, Gregory Loesch, Todd (Michaela) Loesch, Meredith (Chris) Shaw, Andrew Loesch, Caleb (fiancée Katherine McCluskey) Loesch, Thomas Loesch, Graham (Caitlin) Saunders, and Arden Saunders; great-grandchildren Oliver, Addie, Penny, Jackson, Heath, Ava and Huck; her sister-in-law Barbara Berger of Mansfield; and nieces and nephew Terry (Barry) Davis, John (Kim) Berger, and Laurie (Bruce) Baker.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her son James Andrew "Jim" Loesch on October 8, 2019. Also deceased is a brother John P. Berger.
The Loesch family will receive guests Sunday, January 12, 2020 from 1 to 3 p.m. in the Lexington Avenue Snyder Funeral Home, where her funeral service will follow at 3 p.m. Her son Greg Loesch will lead the service.
Memorial contributions to InTouch Ministries - the mission of Pastor Charles Stanley - may be made at the funeral home. https://www.intouch.org/get-involved/give
Snyder Funeral Home is honored to serve the Loesch family. Share with them a message of support - and watch MaryAlice's tribute video - online at: SnyderFuneralHomes.com
Published in the News Journal from Jan. 6 to Jan. 7, 2020