Maryanne Bahl Switzer
Jacksonville, FL - June 26, 1929 - March 5, 2019
Maryanne Bahl Switzer, of Jacksonville, Florida, went to be with the Lord on March 5, 2019. She was 89 years old. Born in Mansfield, Ohio, she graduated Mansfield Senior High Class of 1947. She furthered her education by receiving her bachelor's degree at Lake Erie College, her Masters degree at The Ohio State University and her doctorate at Bowling Green State University. Being a very artistic forward thinker, Maryanne helped develope the Art curriculum for the State of Ohio. She worked for 30 years as an Art teacher at Madison Senior High School as well as teaching at the college level at Bowling Green State University. Several of her works were featured in local galleries. She also was a published haiku poet. She was named in Who's Who in 1971 and1972.
From a young child, Maryanne enjoyed the water, any body of water. She wintered in Dunedin, Florida and summered on Lake Erie with her family. During college she enjoyed synchronized swimming and teaching sailing. Later in life, she enjoyed vacationing in Hawaii with her daughters and granddaughter. She had an adventurous spirit and enjoyed her life and family.
Above these things Maryanne loved the Lord. She enjoyed reading her Bible and attending church. She participated in Awana and Festival of Gates. She loved her church and church family which she was a member for 11 years.
She is survived by her daughter, Gayanne Graham; her daughter, Pennelope (Doug) Echelberger; her son, William (Dania) Schweitzer; and her daughter, Sarah (Christopher) Lapoint; as well as her grandchildren, Christopher (Deanna) Crosser; P. Mizumi (Nick) Graham- Jones; Heide (Andres) Mituta; Chelsea Schweitzer; Vanessa (Ben) Housley; Andrew, Martin and Katherine Lapoint; and Erica and Emmi Kromer; and her great-grandchildren, Brady, Kumiko, Henry, Alex and Maxwell.
She was predeceased by her late husband of 53 years John Edwin Switzer; parents, Gaylord W. Jr. and Mary "Suzanne" Bahl; her brother, William H. Bahl; and her daughters, Margaret Anne Graham; Heidi Switzer and Jeannette Graham-Lane.
A memorial service was held Saturday, March 9th, 2019 at 11:30 am at St. Augustine Road Baptist Church, 13233 Old St. Augustine Road, Jacksonville, Florida 32258. Arrangements by: Neptune Society-Jacksonville (904) 733-4510.
Published in the News Journal on Mar. 31, 2019