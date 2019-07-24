|
|
Matthew Allan Evans
Perrysville - Matthew Allan Evans,37, of Perrysville, passed away Sunday, July 21, 2019 in
Ashland. He was born on May 15, 1982 in Mansfield to Scott Evans Sr. and the late Connie (Herndon) Evans.
Matt graduated from Madison High School in Mansfield. He was a sheet metalworker for RG Smith. Matthew loved racing motorcycles and enjoyed mountain biking, fishing and golfing with his brothers.
In addition to his father, Scott, Matt is survived by his son, Rayson Matthew Evans; brothers, Scott Evans Jr. of Mansfield and John Evans of Shelby.
Matt was preceded in death by his mother, Connie and his fiancé, Lacy Sprang.
The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. until the time of a funeral service at 2 p.m. on Thursday, July 25, 2019 at the Berean Baptist 2145 Middle-Bellville Rd., Mansfield with Pastor Tony Pingitore officiating. A private burial will be held at the Chestnut Grove Cemetery near Ashland.
To share a memory or send an expression of sympathy to the family visit www.snyderfuneralhomes.com
The Snyder Funeral Home, Lindsey Chapel, Loudonville is honored to serve the family of Matthew Allan Evans.
Published in the News Journal on July 24, 2019