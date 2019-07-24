Services
Berean Baptist Church
2145 Middle Bellville Rd
Mansfield, OH 44904
Visitation
Thursday, Jul. 25, 2019
11:00 AM - 2:00 PM
Berean Baptist
2145 Middle-Bellville Rd
Mansfield, OH
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Jul. 25, 2019
2:00 PM
Berean Baptist
Resources
More Obituaries for Matthew Evans
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Matthew Allan Evans


1982 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Matthew Allan Evans Obituary
Matthew Allan Evans

Perrysville - Matthew Allan Evans,37, of Perrysville, passed away Sunday, July 21, 2019 in

Ashland. He was born on May 15, 1982 in Mansfield to Scott Evans Sr. and the late Connie (Herndon) Evans.

Matt graduated from Madison High School in Mansfield. He was a sheet metalworker for RG Smith. Matthew loved racing motorcycles and enjoyed mountain biking, fishing and golfing with his brothers.

In addition to his father, Scott, Matt is survived by his son, Rayson Matthew Evans; brothers, Scott Evans Jr. of Mansfield and John Evans of Shelby.

Matt was preceded in death by his mother, Connie and his fiancé, Lacy Sprang.

The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. until the time of a funeral service at 2 p.m. on Thursday, July 25, 2019 at the Berean Baptist 2145 Middle-Bellville Rd., Mansfield with Pastor Tony Pingitore officiating. A private burial will be held at the Chestnut Grove Cemetery near Ashland.

To share a memory or send an expression of sympathy to the family visit www.snyderfuneralhomes.com

The Snyder Funeral Home, Lindsey Chapel, Loudonville is honored to serve the family of Matthew Allan Evans.
Published in the News Journal on July 24, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.