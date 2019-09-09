|
|
Matthew Paul Applegate
Morehead, KY - Matthew Paul Applegate, age 44, of Morehead, Kentucky passed away at home surrounded by his loving family and friends on September 2, 2019. Matt was born on June 20, 1975 in Mansfield, Ohio. He leaves behind his loving wife and caregiver Angela Applegate. He is survived by 3 children - Bekhym, Sabrina and Dakota. Matt was the son of Ron and Ramona Applegate of Mansfield, Ohio. He is survived by his brother Andrew and his wife Debra of Chicago and best friend Tom Knowlton (Natalie) of Ashland, Ohio. Aunts and Uncles include Don and Linda Applegate of Mansfield, Ohio, Pat Strickling of Blacklick, Ohio, Ed and Kathy Strickling of Lebanon, Ohio and Darlene Slusher of Vienna, WV. Matt's Kentucky family includes brother and sister-in-law Eric and Kennett Crawford, sister-in-law Tanya Taylor, nephew Tyler Sweet and mother-in-law Claudia Wallen. Matt's extended family and friends from Mansfield supported him throughout his long, courageous journey with multiple sclerosis, which he lived with since he was 20 years old. In spite of this, he was employed as a correctional officer until his health required him to retire.
Matt was preceded in death by grandparents Paul and Wilma Strickling, Clarence ("Red") and Anne Applegate, uncle John Strickling, cousin Johnny Strickling and nephew Travis Enyhart.
Matt was an avid hunter and fisherman. He also enjoyed spending quality time with friends and family. Above all, Matt knew how to love unconditionally and with his whole heart. He loved spending time hunting and fishing with his best friend Tom. They shared a love of the Strickling farm in West Virginia. Many hunting trips were taken to the farm where hours were spent on the porch "spinning tales of the woods."
A Celebration of Matt's life will be held on Sunday, September 15th from 1:00-4:00pm at the Messerly Recreation Center located at Charles Mill Lake, 1277A State Route 430, Mansfield, Ohio 44903. Celebrant Mark Dettmer will lead a short service at 3:00pm.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made towards a memorial item at Charles Mill Lake. Please contact the family for details.
Published in the News Journal on Sept. 9, 2019