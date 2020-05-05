|
Mattie Lou Blankenship
Ashland - Mattie Lou Blankenship, age 90, resident of Ashland, Ohio, went to be with the Lord, on Tuesday, May 5, 2020, at Brookwood Place in Ashland. She was born on April 9, 1930, in Cannel City, Kentucky, to the late George and Mary Jane (Jenkins) Frisby.
A homemaker who enjoyed caring for her family, Mattie was a member of Temple of God of Shelby and was part of the Rome Country Club.
Those left to cherish her memory are her son, Wayne (Linda) Blankenship of Macedonia, Ohio; three grandchildren, Joshua (Kaitlin) Blankenship, Brian (Alison) Blankenship, and Kelly Blankenship; and four great grandchildren: Grayson, Reid, Hailey and Ian Blankenship. In addition to her parents, Mattie was preceded in death by her husband, James Orville Blankenship; daughter, Judy DeWalt; son-in-law, Tom DeWalt; five brothers, Garrett, Richard, Herchel, James, Ray Frisby; and a sister, Rebecca Robbins Frisby.
Family and friends may gather at Mount Hope Cemetery in Shiloh, on Thursday, May 7, 2020, from 12:00 pm - 1:00 pm, where a graveside service will be at 1:00 pm with Brother George Lewis and Pastor John Montgomery officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Temple of God in Shelby or Pathways Hospice in Ashland.
Published in the News Journal from May 5 to May 7, 2020