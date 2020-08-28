1/1
Maverick Hammond
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Maverick's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Maverick Hammond

Mansfield - Maverick Hammond loved superheroes…his favorite was Spiderman. For the past year and a half Maverick courageously fought, with his "superhero" strength, against a rare form of cancer called neuroblastoma. At nearly three years old Maverick passed away at home Thursday, August 27, 2020 surrounded by his loving family. His spunk, contagious smile and deep inner strength inspired family, friends, and even his medical family. Maverick impacted more people in the past year than many will in a lifetime. He really was a real life superhero.

The son of Jacob Hammond and Amanda Mogan, Maverick was born in Mansfield on October 27, 2017. He loved motorcycles and their loud roars. His favorite animals were horses, pigs, and monkeys. Maverick loved all of the Marvel Superhero's, and Minions as well. In the midst of his illness, Maverick acquired a large following on social media, inspiring children and adults across the world to forge ahead in the midst of adversity.

Maverick is survived by his mom and dad Amanda Mogan and Jacob Hammond; brother Shiloh Hammond; special grandma and grandpa Amber Hammond Rivera and Mike Rivera; special aunt Hannah Zeigler and aunt Kaylee Zeigler; grandma and grandpa Thomas and Shannon Mogan; uncles and aunts Thomas, Jaysen, and Merideth Mogan; great grandparents Barb Hammond and Paul Blevins; great uncle and aunt Josh and Lindsey Hammond; cousins Wesley and Audrey; great great grandparents Ilene Messer and Keith and Dee Huffman as well as numerous extended family.

He was preceded in death by his great grandpa George Hammond

So many people have been encouraging and have uplifted Maverick's spirit. His family would like to give a special thank you to Maverick's close friend, Dr. Nilay Shah and the Nationwide Children's Hospital family.

Funeral services honoring Maverick will begin at 2 pm, Tuesday, September 1, 2020 at North Woodbury Alliance Church, 6385 St. Rt. 314, Mt. Gilead, where visitation will be held two hours prior, from 12 pm - 2 pm. Pastors Bruce Copley and Cory Schnuerer will officiate. Burial will follow in Bellville Cemetery. In honor of Maverick's love for superheroes, guests are encouraged to wear their favorite superhero colors or superhero themed shirts.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to assist his family with the selection of a cemetery monument. Please make checks payable to Snyder Funeral Homes.

The Bellville Snyder Funeral Home is serving Mavericks family. To view Online condolences:SnyderFuneralHomes.com






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in News Journal from Aug. 28 to Aug. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Snyder Funeral Home, Bellville Butler Chapel
81 Mill Rd
Bellville, OH 44813
(419) 886-2491
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Snyder Funeral Home, Bellville Butler Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved