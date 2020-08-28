Maverick HammondMansfield - Maverick Hammond loved superheroes…his favorite was Spiderman. For the past year and a half Maverick courageously fought, with his "superhero" strength, against a rare form of cancer called neuroblastoma. At nearly three years old Maverick passed away at home Thursday, August 27, 2020 surrounded by his loving family. His spunk, contagious smile and deep inner strength inspired family, friends, and even his medical family. Maverick impacted more people in the past year than many will in a lifetime. He really was a real life superhero.The son of Jacob Hammond and Amanda Mogan, Maverick was born in Mansfield on October 27, 2017. He loved motorcycles and their loud roars. His favorite animals were horses, pigs, and monkeys. Maverick loved all of the Marvel Superhero's, and Minions as well. In the midst of his illness, Maverick acquired a large following on social media, inspiring children and adults across the world to forge ahead in the midst of adversity.Maverick is survived by his mom and dad Amanda Mogan and Jacob Hammond; brother Shiloh Hammond; special grandma and grandpa Amber Hammond Rivera and Mike Rivera; special aunt Hannah Zeigler and aunt Kaylee Zeigler; grandma and grandpa Thomas and Shannon Mogan; uncles and aunts Thomas, Jaysen, and Merideth Mogan; great grandparents Barb Hammond and Paul Blevins; great uncle and aunt Josh and Lindsey Hammond; cousins Wesley and Audrey; great great grandparents Ilene Messer and Keith and Dee Huffman as well as numerous extended family.He was preceded in death by his great grandpa George HammondSo many people have been encouraging and have uplifted Maverick's spirit. His family would like to give a special thank you to Maverick's close friend, Dr. Nilay Shah and the Nationwide Children's Hospital family.Funeral services honoring Maverick will begin at 2 pm, Tuesday, September 1, 2020 at North Woodbury Alliance Church, 6385 St. Rt. 314, Mt. Gilead, where visitation will be held two hours prior, from 12 pm - 2 pm. Pastors Bruce Copley and Cory Schnuerer will officiate. Burial will follow in Bellville Cemetery. In honor of Maverick's love for superheroes, guests are encouraged to wear their favorite superhero colors or superhero themed shirts.In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to assist his family with the selection of a cemetery monument. Please make checks payable to Snyder Funeral Homes.The Bellville Snyder Funeral Home is serving Mavericks family. To view Online condolences:SnyderFuneralHomes.com