Max "Pete" Bashore II
Shelby - Max "Pete" C. Bashore II, age 72, died unexpectedly Saturday, August 17, 2019 at his residence in Shelby.
Born March 5, 1947 in Shelby to Max C. and Frances (Schill) Bashore, he had been a life long Shelby resident. A 1965 graduate of Shelby High School, Pete had served in the United States Army as a Drill Sergeant before working for the CSX Railroad for 28 years.
Anyone who knew Pete, knew his love for fishing. He enjoyed his Wednesday breakfast group and especially the Friday American Legion "Gang", where great discussions occurred.
He is survived by his loving wife Julie Anne (Craven) Bashore, whom he wed November 22, 1998; three children, David (Genia) Bashore of Century, FL, Steven Bashore of Fort Walton, FL, Kathryn Bashore of Berea, KY; two step-children, Glenn (Tania) Cox of Lewis Center, Jennifer (Josh) Jester of Shiloh; 14 grandchildren, Kaitlyn, Shelby, John, Kash, Chessie, Mandy and Ezra Bashore, Alexis, Abby, Caleb, Chloe, Jessa Cox, Carter and Mason Jester; two sisters, Susie Henkel of Shelby; Barb (Karl) Hoppe of Springfield; one brother Mark Bashore of Shelby; numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother Michael Bashore; brother-in-law Jim Henkel and sister-in-law Jan Bashore
Friends may call at the Barkdull Funeral Home & Crematory in Shelby from 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM Wednesday, August 21, 2019. Father Chris Mileski will officiate a funeral service held following calling hours at the funeral home at 12:00 PM. Military Honors will be performed following the service.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Richland County Joint Veterans Burial Detail at PO Box 431 Mansfield, OH 44901 or the Shelby High School Alumni Association at 92 Grand Blvd Ext., Shelby, OH 44875.
Published in the News Journal on Aug. 20, 2019