Max E. Ferguson
Max E. Ferguson

Mansfield - Max E. Ferguson, 81, of Mansfield, Ohio, passed away on Friday, May 29, 2020, at OhioHealth Mansfield Hospital. He was born in Sabina, Ohio on January 23, 1939, to the late Cecil and Geneva (Elliott) Ferguson.

Max was a proud veteran of the Untied States Marine Corp. He retired from Hopkins Music and Vending where he worked as a repairman. Max enjoyed spending time with his friends and loved to go hunting, fishing and golfing.

Max is survived by his three sons, Dennis Ferguson, Steve Ferguson and Brian Ferguson; five grandchildren, Eric (Kim) Ferguson, Ellen Ferguson, Robby Roach, Megan Ferguson and Trevor Ferguson; four great-grandchildren, Chloe, Keleigh, Romell and Zaniya; brother, David (Eileen) Ferguson; and sister Carolyn (Jim) Hardin.

In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his beloved wife, Esther (Huffman) Ferguson and brother, Robert Ferguson.

Private services for the family will be held. The Diamond Street Home of Wappner Funeral Directors is honored to have served the family.

Words of comfort may be expressed to the family at www.wappner.com








Published in News Journal from Jun. 1 to Jun. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Wappner Funeral Directors & Crematory
98 S Diamond St
Mansfield, OH 44902
(419) 522-5211
