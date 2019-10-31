|
Maxine H. Fulton
Mansfield - Maxine Clark Fulton passed away peacefully on Tuesday, October 29, 2019, at Wedgewood Estates in Mansfield, Ohio. She was born January 23, 1926, near Jeromesville, Ohio, the daughter of Thomas Henry Clark and Leah Kathryn Metcalf and was a sister to twelve siblings.
Early in her adult life, Maxine worked at several small manufacturing companies including National Latex in Ashland, and Therm-O-Disc and Pace Manufacturing in Mansfield. She was a hardworking homemaker, dedicated wife, and nurturing and loving mother. Maxine had a special relationship with her granddaughters, Rachel Miller and Allison Glasser. She was their only babysitter and the bond they shared was even stronger in adulthood.
Maxine had an easy smile and a hearty laugh. She was passionate about flowers, especially pink flowers. One only needed to drive by her home to see colorful flower beds and hanging baskets of flowering plants. She never missed watching the Cleveland Indians games and Ohio State University football games-wearing scarlet and gray on game day.
Maxine is survived by her daughter, Joyce, and son-in-law, Greg Glasser of Mansfield who provided her with loving care since the death of her husband, Richard Lyle Fulton in 2010. In addition, she is survived by a daughter, Carolyn (Russ) Goodenough of California; stepdaughter, Lynda Gienke of Amherst, OH; granddaughters, Kelly Swartzel of California, Rachel (Deming) Miller of Columbus and Allison Glasser (fiancé, Michael Coursey) of Columbus; great-grandson, Christopher Patchett of California; and brother-in-law, Donald Fulton of Elyria. The memories we have of her will always be cherished.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; and twelve siblings.
Maxine's family would like to express heartfelt gratitude to the staff at Wedgewood Estates, Hospice of North Central Ohio and Dr. Ajay Chawla for their kindness and compassion in caring for Maxine.
Private graveside services will be observed by the family. She will be laid to rest in Mansfield Memorial Park, Ontario, Ohio. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions be may be made to the , Central Ohio Chapter, 1379 Dublin Road, Columbus, Ohio 43215 (https://www.alz.org/centralohio/donate). The Ontario Home of Wappner Funeral Directors is privileged to serve the family.
Published in the News Journal from Oct. 31 to Nov. 3, 2019