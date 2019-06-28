Services
Maxine Hart


1930 - 2019
Maxine Hart Obituary
Maxine Hart

BONITA SPRINGS - Maxine Hart, 88, of Bonita Springs, Florida and former Galion, Ohio resident passed away Tuesday, June 25, 2019 at her residence after an extended illness.

She was born July 7, 1930 in Marion, Ohio and was the daughter of Joseph and Mildred (Firstenberger) Shirley. Maxine married William Dale Hart on January 22, 1949 and they were married 50 years until his passing on May 6, 1999.

She was a 1948 graduate of Edison High School and later attended the former Mansfield Beauty College, graduating in 1961. Maxine owned and operated Maxine's Beauty Shop in Galion for many years. She was the hairdresser for Richardson Davis Funeral Home and enjoyed bowling at the former Gala Lanes in Galion.

Maxine retired and moved to Bonita Springs, Florida where she was a member of the First Baptist Church, where she sang in the choir and worked 29 1/2 years at McDonalds.

She is survived by daughter Kathy (Gary) Hart-Slater of Bonita Springs, Florida; sons Joseph William Hart and Steven Dale (Sue) Hart all of Galion; five grandchildren, Jennifer (Robert) Corwin, Robert Hart, James (Jen) Hart, Billy (Melissa) Cobb and Yvonne Hart; three step-grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; nine great great-grandchildren and two brothers, Melvin "Gene" Shirley of Edison and Richard (Marcia) Shirley of Galion.

In addition to her parents and husband she was preceded in death by a granddaughter, Laura Hart; sisters Hazel Ault and Mary Kemp and brothers Leonard Shirley, Jr. and Charles Shirley.

The family will receive friends from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Monday, July 1, 2019 at Richardson Davis Chapel of Snyder Funeral Homes, 218 South Market St., Galion, Ohio 44833. A graveside service will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, July 2 at Crawford County Memory Gardens, Crestline, Ohio with Rev. Joe Stafford officiating.

Richardson Davis Chapel of Snyder Funeral Homes in Galion is honored to serve the family of Maxine Hart, and condolences may be made to them at www.SnyderFuneralHomes.com.
Published in the News Journal on June 28, 2019
