Maxine Irene Shepherd
Mansfield - Maxine Irene Shepherd, 85, of Mansfield passed away Saturday, February 15, 2020, in her home following an extended illness.
She was born January 24, 1935 in Butler, the daughter of Donel and Bertha (Gleisinger) Long and was graduated from Lexington High School in 1953.
On October 23, 1954 she married Diamond Shepherd who preceded her in death in 2009.
Maxine worked for Dominion and Stevens Electric, and later retired from Therm-O-Disc in Mansfield in 1998.
An active member of First Church of the Nazarene, she served on the church board, stewardship committee, sang in the choir and helped with church dinners. She was adamant that her family know Christ as their Savior, and often took her grandchildren to church.
She enjoyed gardening, baking cookies and enjoyed holiday craft shows and bazars with Elsie. She also enjoyed reading. Maxine was a talented seamstress and enjoyed quilting. She made countless clothing items for her children and made many quilted items for family and friends.
Maxine had a quiet bashful nature, but also had an ornery sense of humor. She was always accepting and loving to her family. She was the foundation of her family and leaves a legacy of always putting family first.
She is survived by a daughter and son-in-law Loraine and Dale Litt of Mansfield; grandchildren Donald Shepherd, Dale Litt, Jr. and Chris, Julie McKinney, Theodore Litt, Ryan Litt, and Brandon Litt; great grandchildren Myles Shepherd, Chase McKinney, Taylor McKinney, Alisha Litt, Brayson Litt and Elsie Daniels Litt; and one great great grandson Myles Shepherd, Jr. "M.J." Also surviving are her brothers Donald and Richard Long and a sister Peggy Long.
In addition to her parents and husband, Maxine was preceded in death by a son Timothy Shepherd in 2015, two sisters Donna and Elsie Long and a great grandson Gabriel Hamilton Litt.
Friends may call Thursday, February 20, 2020 from 4-7 pm in the Lexington Avenue Snyder Funeral Home where the funeral service will be held Friday at 11 am. Pastor Mark Dettmer will officiate and interment will be in Mansfield Memorial Park at a later date.
Published in the News Journal from Feb. 16 to Feb. 18, 2020