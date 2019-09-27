|
|
Maxine L. Sipe
Mansfield - Maxine L. Sipe, 88, of Mansfield passed away on Wednesday, September 25, 2019 at Samaritan Hospital in Ashland. She was born on September 30, 1930 in Mansfield to the late Lawrence Reed and Greta Graham.
Maxine was the backbone of her family. She took care of everyone and helped any way that she could. She was a good listener and enjoyed spending time with her family. She liked playing bingo, and loved cookouts and Christmas parties with her family. She will be remembered for her spunkiness. She was a member of the Grace Street VFW and active with the Baptist Temple Toppers group.
Maxine is survived by her children, Karene (Jesse) Carsey Sr., Linda Merle, Nancy Sipe and Roy (Onda) Sipe; grandchildren, Suzanne (David) Ruggles, Richard (Jamie) Pittenger, Jesse Carsey Jr., Shelly (Billy) Bradley, Bonnie (David) Duncan and Joshua Sipe; great-grandchildren, Taylor Duncan, Chelsey Bishop, Casey Bishop, Tyler Ruggles, Benjamin Ruggles, Allison Pittenger and Seth Pittenger; great-great-grandchildren, Braxton Darby and Aiden Ruggles; brother, Floyd Graham; sisters, Shirley Weikle and Pat (Robert) Gatton; and numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her loving husband, LeRoy Sipe; children, Randy Sipe, Ray Allen Sipe, Larry Dean Sipe and Bonnie Jo Sipe; brother, Carl Graham; and her special friend, Jeffery Kinney.
Family and friends may visit from 4:00 - 7:00 p.m. on Friday, September 27, 2019 at the Diamond Street Home of Wappner Funeral Directors, 98 S. Diamond Street. A funeral service will be held on Saturday, September 28, at 9:00 a.m. at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Mansfield Cemetery.
Words of comfort may be expressed to the family at www.wappner.com
Published in the News Journal on Sept. 27, 2019