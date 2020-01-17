|
Maxine Lois Leedy Hardin
Mansfield - This is the day the Lord has made, let us rejoice and be glad in it!
-Psalm 118:24
Today, the Angels in Heaven are rejoicing the passing of Maxine Lois Leedy Hardin from the earthly Church to the Church of Christ Triumphant, while those who remain behind can only weep. Maxine passed away peacefully at Ohio Health Mansfield Hospice on January 15, 2020 surrounded by her loving family.
She was born with her twin brother Max in Woodbury, Ohio near Bellville, on November 5, 1927, to Clarence & Ethel Schonauer. She grew up in Woodbury and Fredericktown with her older sister Helen, older brother Eugene, older sister Eileen, younger sister Barbara and younger brother Gary. Maxine was always quick to remind her twin brother Max that she was the older sibling by a full twenty minutes, and therefore the boss.
Those left behind to mourn her passing include her dear husband of thirty-five years, Clifford, along with her children Terry (Kay) Leedy of Lexington, OH, Darryl (Brian) Leedy of Mansfield, OH and Michelle (Steve) Tackett of Bellville, OH, Scott Hardin of Marietta, GA and Pam (Pat) Gassaway of Mt. Gilead, OH. Another son, Stephen Hardin, preceded her in death in 1998. She has ten grandchildren, nineteen great grandchildren and one great-great grandchild. Colin Stair, one of her great grandchildren preceded her in death in 2015. She is survived by many loving nieces and nephews, and always said that the children in her life are her greatest joy.
Maxine loved her family and faith first, family and boating second and family, work, flowers, scripture reading, horseback riding, water aerobics, cross country skiing, hang gliding, and sandy beaches just about anywhere a very close third. What she did not like was chasing cattle on the farm after they decided to explore greener pastures. She started her career path at the Farm Bureau in Bellville, then the Mansfield News Journal in the early 1950's, before moving on to Ohio Bell/United Telephone/Sprint as an operator who simply loved talking to people on the phone. She was loved by her co-workers and turned down many promotions over the years, so she could remain at her station doing what she loved best.
After retiring in 1989 at age 62, she decided to start another career by joining the Taco Bell team at Hanley Road in Mansfield as their good will ambassador, where she stayed active until age 85. The Taco Bell corporate team was very disappointed to learn that their franchise on Hanley Road suffered a significant reduction in business after she left. Her manager remarked on several occasions that people would time their visits to the store based on when she would be working.
Maxine had a very strong faith life, and love of the Lord. She was a member of the New Life Church of Christ in Bellville for sixty-nine years, and loved her church family and friends. Maxine and her husband Cliff also loved traveling around the country, with special emphasis on sandy beach locations in Florida, Virginia and South Carolina. Maxine expressed only one regret about her life, that she did not pursue her dream to join the Navy and go to college. She once said…"Actually, I wanted to join the Navy so I could go to college. Those Navy uniforms were cute, you know!"
The family will receive friends at a memorial gathering and visitation, held at Snyder Funeral Home, 350 Marion Avenue, Mansfield, OH, from 3PM to 7PM on Friday January, 24. Maxine's funeral service will be held at New Life Church of Christ, 195 W Durbin Ave. in Bellville, at 10:30 AM on Saturday January 25. Burial will follow in Oak Grove Memorial Park.
The family asks that in lieu of flowers, donations to Ohio Health Hospice Mansfield are encouraged.
Snyder Funeral Homes is honored to serve Maxine's family and encourage you to share a fond memory or message of condolence, or to watch her tribute video, at SnyderFuneralHomes.com
"I have fought the good fight, I have finished the race, I have kept the faith. Henceforth there is laid up for me the crown of righteousness, which the Lord, the righteous judge, will award to me on that day, and not only to me but also to all who have loved His appearing."
- 2 Timothy 4: 7-8
Published in the News Journal from Jan. 17 to Jan. 19, 2020