Maxine Lucille Reid
Maxine Lucille Reid

Mansfield - Maxine Lucille Reid, 78, of Mansfield, passed away at OhioHealth Mansfield Hospital on Monday, June 22, 2020.

Maxine was born on February 10, 1942 in Ashland, Ohio. She was the daughter of Jacob and Grace (Stull) Austin. Maxine enjoyed much quality time together with her husband, Donald. The two enjoyed traveling in their RV together, visiting the Smokey Mountains and country dancing together. Their time spent together was priceless.

She leaves behind her husband, Donald Reid; her children, Guy Plank, Sheri (Chris) Hicks both of Mansfield, and Stephen Plank of Galion; her step-children, Lisa (Denny) Rasnick of Huron and Donald (Stephanie) Reid of North Carolina; her grandchildren, Steve Plank, Josh Plank, Alicia Groscost; her step-grandchildren, Cora (Brock) Clark, Erin Hale, Alexys Hale, Jacob Reid, and Austin Reid; her great-grandchildren, Shelbey Rush and Isabel Rush; and her step great-grandchild, Rayder Clark; her brothers and sisters, Charles Smith, Betty Austin, Ruth Austin, and Steve Austin; numerous nieces and nephews; and her adoptive mother, Florence Norris. She was preceded in death by her parents; and her first husband, Eugene Plank.

A gathering of family and friends will be held at the home of Maxine's granddaughter at 1982 Satinwood Drive Mansfield, Ohio 44903, on Saturday, June 27, 2020 from 12:00-4:00 pm. The Ontario Home of Wappner Funeral Directors is honored to serve the Reid family.

Words of comfort may be expressed to the family at www.wappner.com






Published in News Journal from Jun. 23 to Jun. 24, 2020.
