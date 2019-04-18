Maxine Spriggs



Mount Gilead - Maxine L. "Mickey" Spriggs, age 90, of Mount Gilead, passed away peacefully Tuesday morning, April 16, 2019, at the Arbors at Mifflin.



She was born on May 18, 1928, in Caldwell, OH, to the late Wayne and Vesta (Wells) McFarland.



On February 14, 1947, Maxine married the love of her life, George Spriggs whom passed away in July of 2006. Together they shared 59 wonderful years of marriage.



For many years Maxine worked at the Mount Gilead Library as a custodian. Throughout the years she also taught numerous children and adults to play the piano as well. Maxine was self-taught on the piano and continued to share her gift of playing while living at the Arbors.



A woman of faith, Maxine was a past member of the Mount Tabor Methodist Church. She loved clogging; something she shared with her granddaughter, and was member of the Suzie Q Clogger's which often traveled all over the state dancing. Maxine and her husband also enjoyed traveling the state to visit many of the county fairs together.



Maxine was a wonderful mother and grandmother. She was a great cook and even better baker. Her countless pies cheered up many over the years. She also liked to read and sew. Over the years she sewed many sets of curtains for herself and friends. Having an interest in Indian artifacts, Maxine loved to collect arrow heads as well.



She will be dearly missed by her son, Jay E. (Yvonne) Spriggs; grandchildren: Jamie (Jeff) Ulrich, Sheila Beech, and Christina Spriggs; and seven great grandchildren.



Maxine was preceded in death by her husband; parents; son, Paul Spriggs; and sisters: Betty Woodford and Martha Reed.



Her family will greet friends from 10 to NOON on Saturday, April 20, 2019, at the Snyder Funeral Home, Craven Chapel. (67 N. Main St., Mt. Gilead, OH 43338). A short procession to the cemetery will follow. Graveside services will be held at Shauck Cemetery with Celebrant Galen McLeod officiating.



If desired, memorial contributions may be made to the Morrow County Humane Society.



Snyder Funeral Homes of Mount Gilead are honored to have been chosen to serve Maxine's family and your condolences may be expressed to them by visiting www.SnyderFuneralHomes.com. Published in the News Journal on Apr. 18, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary