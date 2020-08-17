Megan Danielle Adkins
Mansfield - Megan Danielle Adkins, 34, of Mansfield, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, August 16, 2020. She was born in Columbus, Ohio, on October 31, 1985, to James Adkins and Holly Graham-Miguel.
She graduated from Madison High School where she a member of the flag corps in the band. Spending time with her children and family was her favorite activity. She attended all of her children's activities as well as those of her nieces and nephews. Megan was a member of Storyside Church where she made many friends.
Megan is survived by two children, Kalyn Adkins and Ryot Bailey; her parents, Holly (Jason) Graham-Miguel and James (Kim) Adkins, both of Mansfield; a sister, Robyn Adkins of Los Angeles, CA; special nephew, Misael Nava of Los Angeles, CA; grandfather, William Adkins; grandmother, Judy (Tom) Boone; grandfather, Floyd Graham; great-grandfather, Leonard Royer; numerous nieces and nephews; and many aunts and uncles.
She was preceded in death by her grandmother, Arvetta Adkins; great-grandmother, Annabelle Royer; and uncle, Tony Adkins.
The family will receive friends from 5:00-7:00 p.m. Friday, August 21, 2020, at the Ontario Home of Wappner Funeral Directors, 100 S. Lexington-Springmill Road. A graveside service will be held in Mansfield Cemetery on Saturday at 10:30 a.m. with Pastor Micah Pelkey officiating.
