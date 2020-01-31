|
|
Melinda Sue Ratcliff-Woody
Marysville - Melinda Sue Ratcliff-Woody, 36, of Marysville and formerly of Mt. Gilead went to be with The Lord Tue. Jan. 28 following a pulmonary embolism.
She was born Sept. 8, 1983 in Marion, to Robbie and Heather (Baer) Ratcliff and graduated from Northmor in 2001.
Melinda worked at Woodside Veterinarian Hospital in Marysville.
Surviving are her children Jacob Andrew, Owen Kale, and Carter Michael Woody, and their father Andrew Woody; parents Robbie and Heather Ratcliff; siblings Chandell (Brent) Pfleiderer and Heath (Sarah) Ratcliff.
Friends may call Wed., Feb. 5, 2020 from 4-7 pm in the Lexington Ave. Snyder Funeral Home where a celebration of life will follow at 7 pm. Friends and family are encouraged to come prepared to share a story or memory of inspiration. Burial will be Thurs. at 11:30 am in Oak Grove Memorial Park.
Contributions may be made to Snyder Funeral Home.
To read Melinda's full obituary and view her memorial tribute, please visit:www.snyderfuneralhomes.com
Published in the News Journal from Jan. 31 to Feb. 2, 2020