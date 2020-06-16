Melvin L. Smith
Mansfield - Melvin L. Smith, age 87, passed away June 13, 2020 in OhioHealth Mansfield Hospital. He was blessed to be surrounded by his family.
Melvin was born July 24, 1932 in Loudonville to parents Herbert B. & Flossie (Hazlett) Smith. He served as a member of the 166th Infantry in Mt. Vernon of the National Guard. Melvin worked as a custodian with Therm-O-Disc for 9 years until retiring in 1995. He had previously worked 20 years with the J.C. Penney Auto Center.
In his spare time, he enjoyed working with his hands tinkering on machinery including tractors. He had many antique tools and toasters and enjoyed going to flea markets. He loved his cat Colby but he really enjoyed spending time with his family.
He is survived by his wife Joan (Westlake) Smith of Mansfield; his daughter Julie Dillon of Bellville; step-daughter Sharon Bingaman of Delaware; grandchildren Jason Smith and Amber Doup; six great-grandchildren; brother Robert Lee Smith of Norwalk; sister Erma Wise of Perrysville; along with numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, Melvin was preceded in death by his son Michael Smith and all of his siblings.
His family will receive friends 11 am-12 pm Thursday, June 18, 2020 in the Lexington Avenue Snyder Funeral Home where a funeral service honoring his life will begin immediately at 12 pm. Pastor Chris Thomas will officiate. Burial will follow in Oak Grove Memorial Park near Lexington. In memory of Melvin, donations to Diamond Hills Baptist Church may be brought or sent to the funeral home (PO Box 3085, Mansfield OH 44904).
Snyder Funeral Homes is honored to serve Melvin's family and encourage you to share a memory and watch his tribute video at SnyderFuneralHomes.com
Mansfield - Melvin L. Smith, age 87, passed away June 13, 2020 in OhioHealth Mansfield Hospital. He was blessed to be surrounded by his family.
Melvin was born July 24, 1932 in Loudonville to parents Herbert B. & Flossie (Hazlett) Smith. He served as a member of the 166th Infantry in Mt. Vernon of the National Guard. Melvin worked as a custodian with Therm-O-Disc for 9 years until retiring in 1995. He had previously worked 20 years with the J.C. Penney Auto Center.
In his spare time, he enjoyed working with his hands tinkering on machinery including tractors. He had many antique tools and toasters and enjoyed going to flea markets. He loved his cat Colby but he really enjoyed spending time with his family.
He is survived by his wife Joan (Westlake) Smith of Mansfield; his daughter Julie Dillon of Bellville; step-daughter Sharon Bingaman of Delaware; grandchildren Jason Smith and Amber Doup; six great-grandchildren; brother Robert Lee Smith of Norwalk; sister Erma Wise of Perrysville; along with numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, Melvin was preceded in death by his son Michael Smith and all of his siblings.
His family will receive friends 11 am-12 pm Thursday, June 18, 2020 in the Lexington Avenue Snyder Funeral Home where a funeral service honoring his life will begin immediately at 12 pm. Pastor Chris Thomas will officiate. Burial will follow in Oak Grove Memorial Park near Lexington. In memory of Melvin, donations to Diamond Hills Baptist Church may be brought or sent to the funeral home (PO Box 3085, Mansfield OH 44904).
Snyder Funeral Homes is honored to serve Melvin's family and encourage you to share a memory and watch his tribute video at SnyderFuneralHomes.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in News Journal from Jun. 16 to Jun. 17, 2020.