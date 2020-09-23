Melvin Ray Luikart
July 13, 1928 - September 21, 2020
Our wonderful, father, grandfather, great-grandfather and uncle, Melvin Luikart passed away at his home on Monday, September 21st due to complications from a recent illness. Melvin was born on July 13, 1928 to Herman and Alma (Winkler) Luikart in Richland County, Ohio. Melvin was married to Ann Hitchcock for 17 years. After Ann's death in 1981, Melvin was then married to Peggy Cyrus for 30 years. Melvin served in the Army during the Korean War. After his service he began his professional career with Gorman Rupp where he worked for 39 years until his retirement. Melvin also enjoyed farming on his farm in Jeromesville, Ohio a place he loved and called home for over 50 years.
Melvin enjoyed sports, hunting, playing cards, discussing politics, watching westerns and spending time with family and loved ones.
Melvin was preceded in death by his parents, both of his wives Ann and Peggy, and 3 brothers (Homer, Arthur and Wallace) and 3 sisters (Rosella, Verna and Twila). He is survived by his children Mike, Karen, Vicki and Jeff, many grandchildren and great-grandchildren along with several nieces and nephews.
The family is grateful to the care provided by Hospice Care of North Central Ohio. The family would also like to thank Fickes Funeral Home for their help and care. There will be a family service held at noon on Thursday, September 24 at the Jeromesville Cemetery.
