1/1
Melvin Ray Luikart
1928 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Melvin's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Melvin Ray Luikart

July 13, 1928 - September 21, 2020

Our wonderful, father, grandfather, great-grandfather and uncle, Melvin Luikart passed away at his home on Monday, September 21st due to complications from a recent illness. Melvin was born on July 13, 1928 to Herman and Alma (Winkler) Luikart in Richland County, Ohio. Melvin was married to Ann Hitchcock for 17 years. After Ann's death in 1981, Melvin was then married to Peggy Cyrus for 30 years. Melvin served in the Army during the Korean War. After his service he began his professional career with Gorman Rupp where he worked for 39 years until his retirement. Melvin also enjoyed farming on his farm in Jeromesville, Ohio a place he loved and called home for over 50 years.

Melvin enjoyed sports, hunting, playing cards, discussing politics, watching westerns and spending time with family and loved ones.

Melvin was preceded in death by his parents, both of his wives Ann and Peggy, and 3 brothers (Homer, Arthur and Wallace) and 3 sisters (Rosella, Verna and Twila). He is survived by his children Mike, Karen, Vicki and Jeff, many grandchildren and great-grandchildren along with several nieces and nephews.

The family is grateful to the care provided by Hospice Care of North Central Ohio. The family would also like to thank Fickes Funeral Home for their help and care. There will be a family service held at noon on Thursday, September 24 at the Jeromesville Cemetery.

Online condolences may be made at www.fickesfuneralhome.com.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in News Journal from Sep. 23 to Sep. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
24
Service
12:00 PM
Jeromesville Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Fickes Funeral Home
84 N High St
Jeromesville, OH 44840
(419) 368-6011
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Fickes Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved