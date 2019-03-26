Melvin W. Huvler



Mansfield - Melvin W. Huvler, age 83, passed away Saturday morning, March 23, 2019 in his daughter's home.



He was born October 12, 1935 in Mt. Gilead to parents Roy C. & Clara E. Huvler and was nicknamed Pee-wee. Melvin was a locksmith and retired from Weston in Akron where he worked for over 17 years and previously had worked 20+ years for North Electric in Galion. He was a member of the Sons of Herman and attended the Universalist Church in Lodi. In spare time, he took pleasure in woodworking, gardening and playing cards.



He is survived by his daughter Robin Underwood; numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren; siblings Merle Dean Huvler, Wayne B. Huvler and Roy D. Huvler; close friend Judy Fields; and hospice nurse Lori Renze who treated him like family.



In addition to his parents, Melvin was preceded in death by his wife Martha (Crosby) Huvler in 2007; children Clyde Huvler and Vesta McDaniel; siblings Marvin and Roger Huvler and Martha Hildebrand; and close cousin Maxine Thomas.



His family will receive friends Wednesday, March 27, 2019 from 11am to 1pm in the Lexington Avenue Snyder Funeral Home where his funeral service will begin at 1pm. Celebrant Jerry Wilson will speak and burial will follow in Shauck Cemetery.



His family will receive friends Wednesday, March 27, 2019 from 11am to 1pm in the Lexington Avenue Snyder Funeral Home where his funeral service will begin at 1pm. Celebrant Jerry Wilson will speak and burial will follow in Shauck Cemetery.