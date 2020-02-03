|
Melvyn L. Matteson
Melvyn L. Matteson, a devoted Jehovah's Witness, died on January 10, 2020.
Mel was born in Willard, Ohio on August 8, 1941 to William D. and Ionia M. (Schuck) Matteson.
Mel graduated from Willard High School in 1960. Upon graduating high school, Mel worked various jobs until establishing his career working the railroad for CSX for over 40 years. He loved to speak of his time with the railroad, telling many stories of his experiences and adventures across the country while working the train cars or driving the engine.
Mel and first wife, the late Marlene D. Pierce, became parents in 1969 to their daughter Lorrie Anne. Sadly, Lorrie passed away March 27, 2014. After Mel became a widower, he reacquainted himself with a close friend from high school, Joy. With a shared love of Jehovah, and for each other, they married on August 1, 1999 at the Kingdom Hall in Shelby, Ohio. From that day, Mel and Joy enjoyed each other, their love of Jehovah, and the joy of their grandson, Gabriel.
Mel discovered the truth as a child while his parents attended Bible study with Joy's family. He was baptized on August 24, 1959. Mel studied the Bible extensively and as often as he could. He enjoyed many hours of Bible study with Joy. He was an elder in his congregation for many years and he enjoyed his many hours of pioneering, preaching and teaching others of the great truths.
Melvyn has now passed to await the resurrection to come. He always shared a smile, a laugh, and kindness with every person he met and will be missed dearly by all.
He is survived by his brother Bill Matteson, his daughter Melanie Harvey (her husband, Bob), and his grandson Gabriel Harvey. Mel was preceded in death by his loving wife, Joy, and his daughter Lori Anne.
Family and friends may gather at the Secor Funeral Home in Plymouth, Ohio, on Saturday, February 8, 2020, from 10:00 am - 11:00 am, where a memorial service will take place at 11:00 am. Private family burial will take place.
Published in the News Journal from Feb. 3 to Feb. 4, 2020