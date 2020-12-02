Menno S. Gremmer
Willard - Menno S. Gremmer, age 93, of Willard, Ohio, went to be with the Lord, Tuesday, December 1, 2020 at his home. He was born May 3, 1927 to the late Henry and Jennie (Newmeyer) Gremmer and had a sister, Helen Strauch and a brother, William Gremmer.
He married Florence Danhoff on August 20, 1946. She passed away July 14, 2010. They would have been married 64 years.
As a boy, he worked on the Vegetable Farms in Celeryville and worked with his Dad peddling vegetables to local farmers. After getting married, he worked at Fate-Root & Heath. Then he worked at Quanex in Shelby, Ohio, retiring after 30 years in 1978. In 1979, he worked at the Willard Country Club eventually becoming Greens Superintendent. He retired in 2008 after 29 years of service there.
He is a member of the Christian Alliance Church in Willard. He enjoyed baking bread and pies; fishing, taking rides with his dog, Saddie; gardening and time with family and friends.
Menno is survived by a son: Thomas (Becky) Gremmer of Willard, 3 daughters: Jean (Andy) Tromp of Indiana, Diane (Alvin) Frasher of Willard and Ruth (Robert) Rettig of Willard. He has 12 grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren.
In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his sister, Helen Strauch and a brother, William, who died at birth.
Friends may call on Saturday, December 5, 2020 from 10:00AM - 12:00 PM at the Christian Alliance Church in Willard where his funeral service will be at 12:00 PM with Pastor Steve McKnight officiating. Burial will follow at Maple Grove Cemetery in New Haven. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Christian Alliance Church, 1609 S. Conwell Ave, Willard or the Stein Hospice, 1200 Sycamore Line, Sandusky, OH 44870. Online condolences may be made to Menno's family by visiting www.secorfuneralhomes.com