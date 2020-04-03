|
|
Merle E. "Hobbit" Brust
Shelby - Merle E. "Hobbit" Brust, 68, passed away peacefully Thursday April 2, 2020 at his home in Shelby.
Born December 13, 1951, he was a lifelong Shelby resident and a 1969 graduate of Shelby High School. Hobbit was an Army Veteran serving during the Vietnam War as a medic. Hobbit enjoyed traveling, playing chess and gardening and most of all loved spending time with his family and his dog Loka.
Hobbit is survived by his sister Lisa Roop of Shelby; nieces and nephews Amber (Charles) Hensley of Crestline, Josh (Marylon) Roop of Shiloh; great nieces Alexis (Tristan Baker), Brooklyn and Chloe Cushing and Kaitlin Hensley.
He was preceded in death by his parents Marin and Lois (Cline) Brust and his niece Sheila Brust.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the family.
A private graveside service will be held in Oakland Cemetery with Pastor James Robinson officiating.
Barkdull Funeral Home & Crematory in Shelby was honored to assist the family with arrangements.
Online condolences may be made at www.barkdulllfuneralhome.com
Published in the News Journal from Apr. 3 to Apr. 4, 2020