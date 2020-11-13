Merle Edward JarvisButler - Merle Edward Jarvis was born October 27th, 1924 and went to be with the Lord on Veterans Day, November 11th, 2020 the second son of Harold & Mae (Simms) Jarvis who lived on the Sam Budd farm on Route 511 in the Widowville area, Ashland County, Ohio. He has four siblings - Robert, Norma (Lindeman), Walter & James.Merle went to school at Hayesville from Sep 1930 to 1939. He worked on a farm for 1 year before going to work at the Ashland Rubber Works for 6 months, he then worked at the Thornburg Orchard on Rt. 60 South of Ashland. He began working at Mansfield Empire Steel in June of 1942 when he was 17 years old.He turned 18 on October 27th, 1942 and on April 23rd, 1943 Merle was drafted into the U.S. Army. Merle had his basic training in Ft Meade, SD Airborne Glider Infantry. In September of that year he was sent to Ft Bragg, NC - 13th Airborne Division for 3 months and then on to Camp McCall, NC for Glider training. In April of 1944 they were sent to Ft Patrick, VA and received their overseas equipment. 500 men were detached from that unit and sent on to England & Scotland as replacements for the Invasion of Normandy on June 6th, 1944. They unloaded at Omaha Beach, Normandy on July 8th and were assigned to front line duty July 15th as the 8th Division, 121st Infantry, C Company. On July 26th, (2nd day) at St Lo, Normandy in France, Merle was sent on a mission in the evening and came under machine gun fire, he doubled back and a sniper shot, hitting him in the forearm, leaving a scar until this day. Upon returning and under machine gun fire, he stepped on a land mine and lost his left leg, getting the back of his right leg severely injured with 5 pieces of shrapnel. It was 5 minutes or more before the medics got to him and the Lord spared his life by blocking the bleeding till the medics arrived.Merle was sent to the 55th General Hospital in England. While there, a Baptist Chaplain led him to the Lord on August 1st, 1944. He was returned to the States on November 1st, 1944 aboard the Queen Mary Ship. Upon arriving in New York Harbor fellow servicemen held Merle up on his gurney so that he could see the Statue of Liberty. He was in the Halloran General Hospital on Staten Island for 2 days before being sent to the Percy Jones Hospital in Battle Creek, Michigan. He was allowed to go home for 30 days and went back on Dec 12th to have 4 more inches of his leg removed because of staff infection. The infection was treated with live maggots.He was honorably discharged on May 28th, 1945. After 2 months recovery he went back to the Steel Mill and worked for 34 years before retiring in 1975. Merle received the following medals: Combat Infantry Badge, Expert Rifleman, Mediterranean Middle Eastern Theatre Campaign 2 Battle Stars, Bronze Star, Purple Heart and was awarded the French Freedom Medal in Sept of 2003.Merle was an avid coon hunter and loved to deer hunt in S. Ohio and Missouri until recent years. Merle married Elouise Lindeman on April 27th, 1946 at 657 N. Sandusky Street in Mt Vernon, OH by Justice of the Peace, Albert L Swank. They lived with her parents before moving to Main St in Butler, OH in 1947. Five years later, in 1952, they bought the property at 1801 St Rt 97 East of Butler. He was baptized (in the lake behind their home) in the year of 1968 and became faithful members of the Bunker Hill Baptist Church, Butler, OH, where he attended until failing health prevented him from doing so.Merle had Three Children: Sharon Ann & husband Fred Reamsnider of Springfield, MO; John Calvin (Deceased) & wife Vickie (Petersen Wood) of Ashland, OH and Sheila Mae & husband Jack Stewart of Butler, OH. Seven Grandchildren: Michelle (Reamsnider) & husband Ashley Ellison, Hurley, MO; Michael Reamsnider & wife Kimmie, Springfield, MO; Shennon (Stewart) & Tony Wierich, Butler, OH; Melissa (Stewart) & husband Tom Breneman of Perrysville, OH; Karmel (Jarvis) & husband Clint Sellers of Butler, OH; Jonathan Jarvis & Kayla (Jarvis) John, Butler, OH. Nine Great Grandchildren: Ashlyn & husband Joshua Gunter of Springfield, MO; Tristyn & Husband Kenan Sims of Hurley, MO; Taylor & husband Jonathan Pickering of Columbus, OH & Hunter Wierich of Butler, OH; Mackenzie & Trevor Breneman of Perrysville, OH. and Mikie Chillemi & Lexi & Myla John of Butler, OH. 4 Great Great grand daughters; Adelyn, Alaina & Eden Gunter of Ash Grove, MO. and Brooklyn Sims of Hurley, MO. One Great Great Grandson Lane Michael Sims of Hurley, MO.Merle loved to travel. He enjoyed 4 wheeling and loved to snowmobile in Michigan and Canada.His family would like to thank you for your wonderful friendship, the prayers, the beautiful flowers provided today and the many cards and phone calls of comfort. Friends may call Monday, November 16, 2020 from 12-2 pm in the Bellville Snyder Funeral Home where the service honoring the life of Merle Edward Jarvis will follow at 2 pm. His son-in-law, Bro Fred Reamsnider will officiate, assisted by grandchildren Mike Reamsnider and Ashley Ellison. The funeral service will be live-streamed on the Bellville Snyder Facebook page for guests unable to attend. Burial with military honors will follow in Bunkerhill Cemetery.Memorial contributions to Seasons Hospice in Springfield, MO may be made through Snyder Funeral Home.