Merrill Duane "Bacher" Hoffenbacher
Mansfield - Merrill Duane Hoffenbacher "Bacher," 89, went to be with the Lord on February 27, 2020.
He was born in Marquette, Michigan on December 16, 1930, to John Dean and Meredith (Froney) Hoffenbacher. Merrill served his country in the United States Navy from 1950-1954 in the Korean War. He worked for Motor Coach Industries as a lead tech writer and retired from there in 1995. A graduate of Michigan State, he loved to cheer them on in football games along with his son—a love they shared together.
Merrill loved The Lord and served Him faithfully. He became a Christian after marrying his sweetheart, Phyllis Brown, in 1953 and raised his family in the church. He joined the church choir and would occasionally sing with his daughter on a Sunday morning. He loved his family and enjoyed teasing them and telling them stories of when he was younger. A simple joy for him was a peanut butter sandwich.
He also had a love for reading and would read anything he could get his hands on. He took great delight in getting phone calls and visits from his son and grandkids in Michigan. He loved his hometown of Marquette, MI and was able to make a final visit in August 2019.
He is survived by a daughter Sue (Bruce) Cline, a son David (Sue) Hoffenbacher, 11 grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren, 2 cousins, and several nieces and nephews.
He has reunited again with his wife, Phyllis Hoffenbacher, a daughter Rae Ellen Hoffenbacher, parents John Dean & Meredith Hoffenbacher, and a brother Dean Kief.
His family will receive friends from 5-7 pm Monday, March 2, 2020, at Snyder Funeral Home (2553 Lexington Avenue in Mansfield) where a funeral service honoring his life will be held 11 am Tuesday with military honors at the funeral home. Pastor Steve Burkhalter will officiate. Burial will follow in Lexington Cemetery. Contributions to the American Kidney Fund may be made at the funeral home.
Share a memory & watch his tribute video at SnyderFuneralHomes.com
Published in the News Journal from Feb. 28 to Mar. 1, 2020