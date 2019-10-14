|
Mervin L. Garrison
Mansfield - Mervin L. Garrison, 86, of Mansfield, went home to our Lord on Oct. 13, 2019 at Colonial Manner Health Care Center, Loudonville following an extended illness.
Born and raised in Mansfield, OH, in his early years Merv, along with 4 brothers and 1 sister, grew up outside of town on a small farm raising chickens, a few hogs and cows. His first job was working at Isley's Dairy in downtown Mansfield around 1948. He graduated from Union Highschool in 1951. From there he earned his pilot's license at age 25 owning his own plane where he ran a delivery service and flew for many people "so they could feel the rush". He wanted to sky dive but interesting enough, he never actually took the leap. During that time, he also developed a love for motorcycles where he raced his Triumph on a flat dirt track at Mansfield Raceway winning multiple trophies. He was a member of the Mansfield Motorcycle Club. He gained employment at Westinghouse, Mansfield where he was one of the first computer analysts with their IBM mainframe computers. While at Westinghouse he met and married Janet Snyder of Loudonville. They had 2 sons Brian & Jeff. After Westinghouse, he went on to be an accountant at General Motors, Ontario. From there he moved up and took a position as an accountant for United Telephone Co. of Mansfield until their acquisition and lay-off. From there he became a Richland Co. Animal Law Enforcement where he retired in 1998.
As a boy he received a Mandolin as a gift from his mother that started his love for bluegrass, gospel and country music. For many years he played in a band with friends for events at Malabar Farm including barn dances, square dances and various community centers in the Mansfield area. He was a Boy Scout. Merv was an avid hunter and fisherman with his 2 boys. He also enjoyed spring mushroom hunting and camping. He loved to square dance and attended weekly euchre tournaments.
Merv was a member of the Fraternal Order of Police.
Merv is survived by his sons, Brian (Heidi) Garrison of Perrysville and Jeff Garrison of Mansfield; grandchildren, Jessica Bohach (Garrison) and John Garrison; and great-grandchild, Kyser Bohach.
Calling hours will be Thursday, October 17, 2019 from 5:00 to 8:00 p.m. at Werner-Gompf Funeral Services, ltd., 1106 Park Ave. East, Mansfield, OH 44905. Funeral services will be held Friday, October 18, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. at the funeral home. Burial will follow in Pleasant Valley Baptist Church Cemetery, 3494 N. Main St., Mansfield, OH 44904
Online condolences at www.wernergompf.com
Published in the News Journal from Oct. 14 to Oct. 16, 2019