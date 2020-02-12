Services
Memorial service
Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020
9:00 AM
Mansfield Korean United Methodist Church
1611 N. Lexington-Springmill Rd.
Mi Kyong Lamont


1946 - 2020
Mi Kyong Lamont Obituary
Mi Kyong Lamont

Mansfield - Mi Kyong Lamont, 73, of Mansfield, Ohio, passed away Friday, January 31, 2020, at OhioHealth Mansfield Hospital. She was born in South Korea on December 12, 1946.

Mi Kyong came to the United States with her family and lived in Mansfield, Ohio since 1982. Although she was stubborn at times, Mi Kyong was funny and had a huge heart for her family. She had a strength within her that made her the rock of the family. Mi Kyong loved to spend time with her loved ones, especially with her grandchildren. She loved to watch action movies with her son-in-law, Michael and play a Korean card game called, Godori, with friends and family. She had a special touch in making the best Korean food.

She is survived by her children, Deirdre Lamont, Timothy (Rebecca) Lamont and Kimberly (Michael) Cohen; and seven grandchildren, Arianna, Kailee, Patrick, Jack, Caroline, Monte and Max. She is preceded in death by her beloved husband, Paul Lamont.

A memorial service will be held at 9:00 a.m. Saturday, February 15, 2020, at the Mansfield Korean United Methodist Church, 1611 N. Lexington-Springmill Rd. with Rev. Liu officiating. She will be laid to rest in Mansfield Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to the church. The Diamond Street Home of Wappner Funeral Directors is honored to have served the family.

Words of comfort may be expressed to the family at www.wappner.com
Published in the News Journal on Feb. 12, 2020
