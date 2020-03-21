|
Michael Bartolf, Jr.
Mansfield - Michael Bartolf, Jr. peacefully passed away Friday, Mar 20, 2020, in OhioHealth Mansfield Hospital under hospice care at the age of 93. He was born Sept 30, 1926, in Detriot, MI to Michael Sr. and Katherine (Nicola) Bartolf.
Mike graduated from John J. Pershing High School in Detroit with the class of 1944, where his senior class project was for each student to sign a fighter plane destined for service in the European theatre. After working at Dodge and various other jobs, Mike was asked by Uncle Sam to proudly join the US Army in 1951. He completed his service in 1953 in non-combat operations; having spent time in France. God caused him to meet a lovely young lady, Viola Betz, in the spring of 1957 and the pair married Oct 27, 1957. Mike worked as a salesman to heavy industry for many years until finally retiring at the age of 77. He was an active member of Ontario Christian Fellowship in Mansfield. He loved Jesus, his family, his vast number of friends, and his country.
Mike's favorite place on earth was Torch Lake, in northwest Michigan. He spent many summers there as a young man during WWII and into the 1950s, then with his wife and children, and later in life introducing his grandchildren to the lake. He was an avid golfer and played well into his mid-80's. He enjoyed all sports and supported his beloved Tigers, Red Wings, and Lions. He had a wonderful singing voice and sang 1st tenor in The Christian Choristers, a touring men's choir, for nearly 40 years, bringing glory to God.
He is survived by his wife Viola Bartolf of Mansfield; children Michael Scott "Mick" Bartolf of TX, Leslie Bartolf Glass of CA, and Kent (Michele) Bartolf of AZ; grandchildren Brittany Bartolf, Jessica Bartolf, Katlyn Bartolf, Natalie Bartolf, Lauren Glass, Noah Glass, Michaela Glass, Courtney Bartolf, Kelsey (Nick) Hancock, and Jalen (Megan) Bartolf; along with numerous nieces and nephews.
Mike was predeceased by son-in-law Robert Glass and sisters Lena, Katherine "Barty," and Ida.
Private funeral services will be held for his family officiated by Pastors Jim Garrett and Ed Staich. The Lexington Avenue Snyder Funeral Home is handling funeral plans and will live stream the service on Facebook at 3 pm Monday, March 23, 2020. https://www.facebook.com/LexAveSFH/ To follow current government recommendations, please only attend in-person if you have received an invitation.
Memorial contributions to Voice of the Martyrs may be sent in care of the funeral home: PO Box 3085, Mansfield OH 44904.
Published in the News Journal from Mar. 21 to Mar. 23, 2020