Michael Brandon
Mansfield - Michael "Mike" Robert Brandon, 75, passed this life on Sunday, November 1st, 2020 in the Arbors of Mifflin Care Center after an extended illness.
Mr. Brandon was born on Saturday, September 29, 1945 in Mansfield, OH to the late Eugene and Princess (Cash) Brandon, Sr. Michael was a 1963 graduate of Ontario Senior High School. After high school, Michael enlisted in the United States Navy, serving three and half years. Upon returning home, Mike spent nearly 40 years as a commercial truck driver with Duff Truck Lines, HTL Truck Lines, Inc., Crete Carrier Corporation, and Estep Express. He was also a member of Teamsters Local 40, Mansfield Jaycees, the American Legion, and Veterans of Foreign Wars. Following retirement, Michael provided rides and shuttle services to those needing rides to and from work around Mansfield and Ashland. For enjoyment, Mike enjoyed watching and cheering for his favorite sports teams: the Cleveland Cavaliers, Cleveland Browns, and Ohio State Buckeyes.
Michael is survived by: his daughter, Jeannine (Alva) Anderson of Columbus, OH; stepdaughter, Lara Welty of Delaware, OH; grandson, Josiah Anderson and special granddaughter, Hayley Lynn Carr; sister, Vickie (Lewis) Luckie of Mansfield as well as many nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, Michael was preceded in death by his brother, Eugene Donald "Skeet" Brandon, Jr., sister in law, Ellen Brandon, first wife Mary Jeannette Brandon, and second wife, Cynthia "Cindy" Brandon.
Friends may call in the chapel of Williams Funeral Services on Friday, November 6th from 9:30 - 10:30 AM. Services will follow beginning at 11:00 AM.
Interment will be in Mansfield Cemetery with Military honors conducted by the Richland County Joint Veteran's Council.
C-19 protocol will be followed with mandatory facial coverings required, social distancing observed., and attendance limit.
Condolences may be posted at www.williamsfuneralservices.com
The family would like to express their appreciation to the Arbors of Mifflin Care Center and Pathways Hospice of Ashland for their loving and compassionate care. The family would also like to express appreciation to many friends who showered Michael with love and kindness over the years.