Michael "Mike" Branham
Shelby - Michael "Mike" A. Branham, age 68, of Shelby, died unexpectedly Tuesday, March 3, 2020 at his home.
He was born February 25, 1952, to Robert Clay and Alice Josephine Branham in Floyd County, Kentucky. A 1970 graduate of Tiffin High School he attended classes at Toledo University. Mike was a resident of Shelby for 42 years and was a self employed mechanic. Mike loved working on cars and drag racing. He previously held the AHRA national record for 1/4 mile drag race in the 1970's. He enjoyed fishing on Lake Erie, but most importantly he loved all the time he spent with his grandchildren.
Mike is survived by his wife Linda (Starkey) Branham whom he married March 24, 1978; his four children, Angela Branham Kiefer of Newark, OH, Benjamin (Tabbitha) Branham of Mansfield, Robert (Ashley) Branham of Deshler, OH, Melissa "Missy" Branham of Shelby; eight grandchildren Caroline and Ashley Kiefer, Hayden and Alexis Them, Kaleb, Kelsey, Brinnley and Connor Branham; and one sister Rita Brandeberry of Toledo; nieces, nephews and other relatives.
In addition to his parents, Mike was preceded in death by his infant sister.
Friends may call on Thursday, March 5, 2020 from 6:00 to 8:00 PM at the Barkdull Funeral Home & Crematory in Shelby. Funeral services will be held Friday at 10:30 AM. His nephew, Reverend Ricky Branham will officiate with interment in Maple Grove Cemetery in New Haven.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to The Richland County Humane Society at 3025 Park Ave W, Ontario, OH 44906
Published in the News Journal from Mar. 3 to Mar. 5, 2020