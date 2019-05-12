|
|
Michael D. Zerby
Henderson, NV - 72, a 40 year resident of Henderson, Nevada, passed away, Saturday, April 27, 2019. Born July 24, 1946, in Mansfield, he was the son of Bill and Doris Zerby (Kennebeck).
Michael graduated from St. Peters High School in 1964 and then served in the US Army. He retired seven years ago from Sprint (formerly United Telephone).
He is survived by his wife Sandy of 53 years, children Stephanie Johnson (Mike), Heather Valentine (Rick) and Zak Zerby (Jacquie), sisters Sherry Luna (Ray) of Riverside, California and Lisa Morrow (Bill) of Caldwell, Idaho, and three grandchildren.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother Dan in 2006.
Private services are being held by the family.
Published in the News Journal on May 12, 2019