Resources
More Obituaries for Michael Zerby
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Michael D. Zerby


1946 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Michael D. Zerby Obituary
Michael D. Zerby

Henderson, NV - 72, a 40 year resident of Henderson, Nevada, passed away, Saturday, April 27, 2019. Born July 24, 1946, in Mansfield, he was the son of Bill and Doris Zerby (Kennebeck).

Michael graduated from St. Peters High School in 1964 and then served in the US Army. He retired seven years ago from Sprint (formerly United Telephone).

He is survived by his wife Sandy of 53 years, children Stephanie Johnson (Mike), Heather Valentine (Rick) and Zak Zerby (Jacquie), sisters Sherry Luna (Ray) of Riverside, California and Lisa Morrow (Bill) of Caldwell, Idaho, and three grandchildren.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother Dan in 2006.

Private services are being held by the family.
Published in the News Journal on May 12, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.