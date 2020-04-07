Services
Michael David Bagley


1957 - 2020
Michael David Bagley Obituary
Michael David Bagley

Mansfield - On March 31, 2020, Michael David Bagley beloved son, brother and friend passed away at the age of 62.

Mike or "Bags" as he was known to his friends was born August 7, 1957 in Frankfurt, Germany. The son of Robert and Helen Bagley. He graduated from Malabar High School and worked at D&W auto paints and then managed a Sherwin Williams store until he retired in 2015.

Mike is survived by his loving mother, Helen; his brothers, Mark, Jim, Tom; and his favorite sister Cathy. Also Mike is survived by several uncles, cousins, nephews and nieces.

Mike was a confirmed bachelor who loved golf, his friends, i.e. extended family, and the occasional martini.

A Memorial and Celebration of life for Mike will be announced at a later date. The Diamond Street Home of Wappner Funeral Directors is honored to serve the Bagley family.

Words of comfort may be expressed to the family at www.wappner.com
Published in the News Journal from Apr. 7 to Apr. 8, 2020
