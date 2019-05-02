Services
Small Funeral Services
326 Park Ave W
Mansfield, OH 44906
(419) 524-0019
Calling hours
Saturday, May 4, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Small Funeral Services
326 Park Ave W
Mansfield, OH 44906
Service
Saturday, May 4, 2019
11:00 AM
Small Funeral Services
326 Park Ave W
Mansfield, OH 44906
Mansfield - Michael Deangelo Cochran Sr, 70, passed away Saturday, April 27, 2019, at home.

He was born August 26, 1948, in Chattanooga, TN, to the late Jerry Cochran and Johnnie Ware. He made Mansfield his home.

He was a very devoted father and friend who enjoyed videography, fishing and music. He was a dedicated great lover of Jehovah and his organization and dedicated his life to serving him. Deangelo looked forward to the resurrection and the world being returned to a paradise state.

He leaves to cherished in his passing his daughter, Shereta (Atris) Everson; son, Michael D. Cochran Jr.; granddaughter, Aliyah Everson; grandchildren; Isaiah Durham, Derek Borden, Hezekiah Cochran and Lydia Cochran; his former wife that he remains friends with, Lily (Charles) Holmes; a host of relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Jerry and Johnnie Cochran; brother, James "Ollie" Williams; sister, Willa Dell Rimblert.

The services will be held Saturday, May 4, 2019, at 11 a.m., with one-hour prior calling to the services at Small's Funeral Services, 326 Park Ave. W., with Rev. Bonita Thomas officiating. The committal services will follow the services.

The family will be receiving relatives and friends at the home of the daughter, 1146 McClintock Rd., Mansfield, Ohio, starting Wednesday, from 6-8 daily until the day of the services.

The family has entrusted Small's Funeral Services with the arrangements.

www.smallsfuneralservices.org
Published in the News Journal on May 2, 2019
