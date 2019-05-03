Services
Schoedinger Funeral Home Worthington Chapel
6699 North High Street
Worthington, OH 43085
(614) 848-6699
Visitation
Wednesday, May 15, 2019
6:00 PM - 7:30 PM
Memorial service
Wednesday, May 15, 2019
7:30 PM
Michael Dune Obituary
Michael Dune 56, of Grove City, passed away on April 12, 2019. Michael was born on February 12, 1963 in Mansfield, Ohio. He is survived by his mother, Kay Dune; two children, Makenna Dune and Hunter Dune; brother, Chris (Allison) Dune; sisters, Jenny (Bob) Potts and Laurie (Roger) Crawford; nieces, Shelby and Leah; nephews, Logan, Christopher and Zach; Aunt Sharon (John) Forrest; cousins, Christine Forrest and Tracy (Lance) McGinty. He was preceded in death by his father, John R. Dune; grandparents; John L. and Eleanor Dune; grandmother Hannah Wisler and uncle, Don Wisler.

Mike was a graduate of Malabar High School, class of 1981. He was employed by UPS as a Payroll Specialist completing 32 years of service. He served in the Ohio Air Guard as an Air Cargo Specialist achieving the rank of Sgt. with the 179th Tactical Airlift Group, Mansfield OH. Mike was an avid Ohio State football, Cleveland Indians, and Buffalo Bills fan in addition to a loving father.

Services have been entrusted to Schoedinger Worthington Chapel, 6699 N. High St., Worthington, OH, 43085 where there will be a visitation on Wednesday May 15, 2019 from 6pm-7:30pm and a Memorial Service at 7:30pm. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to: Mansfield Southwest Little League Baseball & Softball; Attn: Audrey Restelli; PO Box 1317; Mansfield, Ohio 44901.
Published in the News Journal on May 3, 2019
