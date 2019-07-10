Services
Schneider-Gompf Funeral Home
303 Portland Way North
Galion, OH 44833
419-468-4242
Graveside service
Friday, Jul. 19, 2019
1:00 PM
Iberia Cemetery
Michael Durdle


1942 - 2019
Michael Durdle Obituary
Michael Durdle

Lima - Michael L. Durdle, 76, passed away on July 4, 2019 at St. Rita's Medical Center in Lima, OH.

Micheal was born in Battle Creek, MI on September 12, 1942 to Oral L. and Lottie Mae (Mutton) Durdle.

Michael graduated from Iberia High School and then went on to graduate from Tiffin University and the University of Palm Beach in Florida. He retired from General Motors in Ontario. He recently was the caretaker for Bible Believers of Lima where he was also an active church member. Michael enjoyed cheering on the Ohio State Buckeyes, attending games all over with his brothers and family.

Michael is survived by his brothers Tim (Ruth) Durdle of Galion, and Pat (Linda) Durdle of Ontario; his nieces, Becky, Chrissy, Dee, and Miki; his nephew, Brian; and several great-nieces and great-nephews.

Michael was preceded in death by his parents, Oral and Lottie Durdle.

A graveside service will be held on Friday, July 19, 2019 at 1:00 PM in Iberia Cemetery with Pastor Jonathan Martin officiating.

Those wishing to share a memory of Michael or to the Durdle family may do so by visiting www.masfh.com.

The Schneider-Gompf Funeral Home, 303 Portland Way North, Galion is honored to serve the family of Michael L. Durdle.
Published in the News Journal on July 10, 2019
